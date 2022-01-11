5 Amazing Florida Beaches If You Want to Avoid Crowds

Photo by Nicky Torres on Unsplash

We all love Florida, that's a fact. The problem is that since we all love it, we all want to be there. But if we all go there, then the place gets really crowded and then it's not as enjoyable. Pretty simple, right?

However, we can't really control the crowds. People will forever choose Florida as their holiday destination because this state truly seems to have it all. And while we can't control how many people travel to Florida, we can learn to avoid crowds and touristy places so we can enjoy a relaxing holiday while we are there.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of 4 underrated beaches in Florida that are perfect if you want to avoid crowds. Make sure to check them out next time you travel to Florida and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

1. Vero Beach

Vero Beach is a great alternative to South Beach because of its many activities. If you have children or are a Disney lover, you may choose to stay at the Disney's Vero Beach Resort. There are also lots of options for couples and families looking for a more affordable vacation with access to the beach. Consider staying at The Prestige Hotel, which is well-reviewed and located directly on the beach. You'll find beautiful white sand beaches with turquoise waters when you're there. The town has several fantastic restaurants — at Mulligans Beach House, for example, you can't go wrong with the fish or the scenery!

2. Dania Beach

Dania Beach, which is located 35 minutes north of Miami and 10 minutes south of Fort Lauderdale, is the nearest beach to Miami that receives votes. This beach, unlike others in the metro region, is surrounded by greenery, including the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, a tiny strip of sand and a hammock. If you want more solitude, you may go anyplace in the park, or if you're limited in your walking distance, you can recline along the Dania Beach pier. There's plenty of parking at the pier, and it's only a few yards from there to your own little strip of beach.

3. Amelia Island

Amelia Island is a peaceful slice of paradise with almost 13 miles of beaches, far from the masses of tourists. You'll discover beautiful landscapes, a broad range of species, and lots of options to eat fresh seafood here, as well as possibilities to spend all your time fishing or boating. This region is free of traffic and noise, making it ideal to spend time in nature.

Image via Unsplash

4. Jensen Beach

Jensen Beach, in southeastern Florida, is approximately an hour north of West Palm Beach and has a truly laid-back feel as well as an amazing restaurant scene. Although Florida is well-known for its citrus, Jensen Beach was previously known as the "Pineapple Capital of the World." They honor the tingling tropical fruit these days with an annual celebration that includes live music, pageantry, and pineapple cooking and eating competitions. There are a variety of water sports available, from sailing to scuba diving, but the actual reason we chose this location is because of the incredible seafood.

5. Caladesi Island

Caladesi Island is a short drive from Tampa and features magnificent sceneries of white powdery beaches and green lakes. The unspoilt natural splendor of this off-the-grid resort, which can only be reached by ferry or private boat, is unlike any other. Take in the breathtaking vistas of the Gulf Coast and relax on what feels like a secluded island.

What do you think about our choices? What are your favorite places in Florida?