5 Great Steakhouses in Oregon You Must Try

When it comes to enjoying a tasty and filling dinner, we think most of us agree that there is no better choice than a great steak. Even though more and more people learn to appreciate a good steak, sometimes it feels like it's hard to find a place that actually knows how to prepare it. That's because it takes time and effort to cook a great steak and not everybody is willing to put in the effort.

Luckily, many steakhouses and restaurants still do.

Today, we have put together a list of 5 steakhouses in Oregon that know what a great steak should taste like. Read our suggestions below and don't forget to leave us a comment with your favorite steakhouse in Oregon. We would love to try it!

1. Porters Restaurant and Bar, Medford

Porters Restaurant and Bar has received several distinctions, including "Best Medford Restaurant," "Best Place for Cocktails," "Best Steaks," "Best Patio Dining," and "Best Happy Hour," to name a few. So it's easy to see why it's the first one on our list. Their menu is vast, including steaks, seafood, poultry, and desserts to choose from. Enjoy a great dinner while taking in the unusual ambience of a 1910 old train station, which now houses Porters.

2. RingSide Steakhouse, Portland

Ringside Steakhouse, a favorite for immaculate service, aged steaks, and old-school elegance, has been a tried-and-true constant since 1944. Dry-aged rib-eyes and lobster-topped filet mignon are served with garlic mashed potatoes and madeira-glazed mushrooms, which are adorned by tableside lamps. Ringside provides its trademark steaks (plus the $38 three-course prime rib dinner on Wednesdays), meal kits, pantry goods like bolognese sauce by the quart, and wine and drinks to-go.

3. Washington Street Steakhouse, Dallas

This bustling steakhouse is a Dallas local favorite for its fusion of bar and steakhouse fare. This neighborhood joint suits the bill whether you're searching for a date night idea or something more relaxed. Fresh, PNW-sourced foods are prioritized, and Certified Angus Beef is served, so you know you're in excellent hands. The 7 oz flat iron is our recommendation.

4. El Gaucho, Portland

With a dark, beautiful dining room full with white tablecloths and somber rear rooms for smoking cigars, El Gaucho symbolizes the old-school, fine-dining steakhouse experience. The steaks are dry-aged for 28 days and come in a variety of cuts, all of which are cooked over charcoal. The chateaubriand, a 20-ounce center cut of tenderloin for two served with standard steakhouse accoutrements, is a must-try; for those looking for something a little less intimidating, the eight-ounce steak El Gaucho is a flawless twist on a filet mignon topped with lobster medallions. The whole menu, as well as grill-ready beef and spice mixes, are available for pickup while tableside carving is on hold.

5. Rudy’s Steakhouse, Salem

If you ask anyone in Salem where to get the tastiest steak, they'll direct you to Rudy's. This Oregonian treasure embodies Pacific Northwest friendliness and traditional steakhouse food. Start your dinner with pan-fried oysters, calamari, or crab cocktail, or any of their other delicious seafood appetizers. Then get their NY strip steak and order it oscar style with crab and bearnaise sauce.

