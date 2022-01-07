5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio You Must Try

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Finding a steak that is cooked properly can be quite hard. While this is definitely a very popular choice and there are many restaurants out there that serve steak, that doesn't mean that all the chefs know how to do it well. In fact, it's well known that it takes quite some time and effort to get the perfect taste.

Luckily, there are also many great steakhouses that know what they are doing. And because we want to share with you our favorite steakhouses in Ohio, we have put together a list of 5 great places that you should definitely check out. Wether you live in Ohio or you are simply passing by, make sure you don't miss these great steakhouses in Ohio.

Here are our top picks:

1. Ironwood Steakhouse, Tiffin

Ironwood Steakhouse is recommended by everyone in Tiffin when it comes to the greatest steak meal. Chef Jimmy Jones runs this luxury steakhouse, which is committed to offering the greatest steaks in Ohio, from prime sirloin to traditional ribeyes. Start with their pulled to order mozzarella, which comes with grilled sourdough, basil pesto, and tomato jam. After than, try their beautifully cooked 12 oz. NY strip steak.

2. The City Square Steakhouse, Wooster

For its outstanding steaks, premium seafood, and world-class service, this classic steakhouse is consistently rated as one of Ohio's best. The City Square Steakhouse, housed in the old Germania Hall building from the late 1800s, is the embodiment of historic elegance with a contemporary twist, making it ideal for date evenings, special events, and family dinners. The City Square Steakhouse, on the other hand, is much more than its appeal. The cuisine is really excellent and we highly recommend it. We suggest starting with their charred scallops with garlic butter and then going on to the butcher-cut prime sirloin.

3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, Dayton

You won't get just some steak at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. Here, you're in the hands of steak specialists! They exclusively use USDA Prime beef that has been wet-aged or dry-aged, and is either broiled at 1,600 degrees or iron-crusted. At Fleming's, you'll be in good company if you consider yourself a steak master.

4. The Pine Club, Dayton

Since 1947, The Pine Club has been serving steaks and earning customers' trust every day. It's one of the top two steakhouses in the country, according to the Food Network, and the New York Times proudly proclaims it as "One of the World's 10 Greatest Traditional Dining Establishments." It's also USA Today's No. 1 steakhouse in the country! So if none of these titles convince you to give it a try, we don't know what will.

5. The Top Steakhouse, Columbus

For those seeking for a fantastic steak meal in Columbus, The Top Steakhouse is defione of the best choices. This upscale, romantic, and clubby cafe is recognized for its delectable steaks, extensive wine selection, and exceptional service. It's excellent for a date night or meeting up with a buddy over dinner since the ambience is elegant without being stuffy and inviting without being overpowering. We recommend combining the prime rib with a glass of wine from their diverse menu.

What do you think about the steakhouses that made it to our list? Have you been to any of them? If so, what is you opinion? We know that people have different tastes, especially when it comes to the food they eat so we are not saying that you should only check these ones out. Not at all.

In fact, we would love it if you would share your favorite steakhouse in Ohio with us. We'd love to give it a try. Make sure to leave a comment with your suggestions.