4 Great Burger Spots in Oregon

Image via Pixabay

Without a doubt, there is no other place that serves hamburgers as good as those that you can find in the US. Europe has amazing food as well, but when it comes to hamburgers, we are the kings, hands down. And while burgers may not be popular in some states, that is not the case with Oregon. In fact, we truly believe you can have some of the tastiest burgers here.There are many spots to choose from but we have narrowed it down to 4 top-rated places that we strongly recommend you to try. Here are our top picks when it comes to great burgers in Oregon:

1. Big Burger Drive-In, Molalla

For nearly 50 years, Big Burger Drive-In has been operating in Molalla, Oregon. You may wonde hat the secret of their success is. Well, the t aste and service are consistent. All the burgers come with lettuce, onions, pickles, and tomatoes, as well as a handmade sauce. There are seven different burgers to choose from, ranging from the ordinary patty to the bacon triple cheeseburger. If you're looking for a lighter option, get the Boca Burger. The menu also includes sandwiches, fries, milkshakes, and sides. If you're ready for a challenge, try their deep-fried mushrooms.

2. Union Burger, Portland

Union Burger , an egg-yolk yellow food cart slinging hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and the original Union Burger, is located along a northern length of MLK within the Park The Carts pod. The Union Burger is piled high with sizzling smash-burger-style hamburger patties, savory bacon, and a rich hot link, with an oozy fried egg and equally oozy cheese to balance it off. The cart offers a lemon pepper fried chicken sandwich with bacon, cheese, and lemon pepper sauce for those who like chicken. Diners may take their meals outside at Park The Carts. Food can, of course, be taken to-go as well, if you don't want to eat there.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

3. Killer Burger (various locations)

With seven locations in Oregon and counting, Killer Burger is one of the fastest growing small businesses in the Oregon/Washington state area. Every burger is a third of a pound, made entirely of beef, and comes with bacon and fries. The menu is constantly updated with new and interesting burgers, such as the Meathead (bacon, two patties, cheddar, grilled onion, and house sauce). Choose the Peanut-Butter-Pickle-Bacon burger if you can only eat one Killer Burger burger (bacon, peanut butter sauce, smoky house sauce, mayo, grilled onion, and pickle).

4. Bark City BBQ, Portland

Bark City , one of Portland's most famous barbecue establishments, is located in a small food cart pod just off NE Sandy Boulevard. Bark City provides smoked meats with an emphasis on the caramelized "bark" that smoked meat acquires while it cooks, as the name suggests. Bark City uses a smoked-brisket-infused patty topped with tallow-caramelized onions, pork belly, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and the unique zingy "Barky" sauce in their burgers. A word of caution: this burger is not always available, so anyone interested should keep an eye on the cart's Instagram page for updates on when it will be available again. Bark City's food may be taken to go or enjoyed at one of numerous outside tables.

What do you think about our list? Have you tried any of these burgers? If so, which one is your favorite?We would also love to know what your to-go burger place is. There are so many great burger places in Oregon that is hard to pick just a few, so we are well aware that there are many other great places out there. If you know them, share them with us in the comment section down below.

