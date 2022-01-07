Wilmington, DE

5 Great Steakhouses in Delaware You Must Try

Rob Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySvJz_0dfMZjf100
Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

When it comes to one of the most delicious thing you can order, a well-cooked steak makes the top for the most of us. Even though it's considered to be a delicacy, it's still quite affordable, and that's why so many people love it.

However, it can be hard sometimes to find a place that serves very good steak. It may be super popular, but that does not mean it's also very easy to cook. On the contrary, you have to put in some time and effort if you want to get a well-cooked steak.

Since we know how hard it is to find a good steakhouse, we have put together a list of 5 great steakhouses in Delaware that we strongly recommend you try. Wether you live here or you are just passing by, make sure you check them out.

Lastly, even though we strongly recommend these 5 places, we are open to your suggestions as well. It's a true fact that we all have different tastes, especially when it comes to food. So if you think you know an even better steakhouse in Delaware, please let us know.

Meanwhile, here are our top picks:

1. Walter’s Steak House, Wilmington

Wilmington's Walter's Steakhouse is the city's oldest recognized steakhouse. Walter's provides a variety of fine dining alternatives, including private dining and a fixed-price banquet. This  is a fantastic place to host family gatherings, rehearsal dinners, and business parties. Wednesday is "Wine & Win," when you may win a Walter's cheese board starter if you predict the wine by sipping one glass.

2. 1776 Steakhouse, Rehoboth Beach

For its great friendliness and welcoming atmosphere, 1776 Steakhouse is regarded as one of the top dinner establishments in the state. While the atmosphere and service make it one of the greatest, the steaks are the real show-stealer.

You can't go wrong with any of their prime beef selections, which are deliciously tender and sizzled to perfection. However, a sure choice is their famous Steak 1776 with some delectable fresh broiled lobster tail.

3. Harry’s Savoy Grill, Wilmington

Xavier Teixido began his career at the Brandywine Race Track before moving on to Commander's Palace in New Orleans and then returning to Wilmington, where he opened Harry's Savoy Grill in 1993. Years later, he's one of the country's top steakhouses, with an award-winning restaurant that offers more menu alternatives than its competitors. Harry's Savoy is the place to go if you want an outstanding steak that is always top-notch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtGut_0dfMZjf100
Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

4. Churrascaria Saudades Brazilian Steakhouse, Newark

This upscale churrascaria elevates your standard steak meal to the level of what you'd get in Rio de Janeiro. Churrascaria Saudades can convert anyone, regardless of whether they've ever eaten at a Brazilian restaurant before. Choose from an unlimited array of hot meats sliced tableside, and don't forget to combine with a robust Brazilian wine.

5. Redfire Grill Steakhouse, Hockessin

The Redfire Grill Steakhouse takes pride in its excellent and skilled personnel. Signature steaks, organic Lancaster chicken, Redfire Crab Cakes, and more can be found on their menu. If you don't want to go there for dinner, you can go earlier and c heck out their lunch menu and maybe even invite your friends or coworkers to join you. We highly recommend you to try the garlic bread and the cheesy sauce that comes with it.

What do you think about our list? Have you had dinner at any of these places? If so, what did you think? We are open to your suggestions as well, so if you know a great steakhouse in Delaware, let us know in the comment section down below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing about the joys of life.

6083 followers

More from Rob Adams

Miami, FL

Top 5 Burger Places in Miami (and nearby)

Sometimes, nothing tastes as good as a burger does. Of course it is not recommended to eat hamburgers on a daily basis, but it won't harm you having them once in a while. After all, that's the secret to a happy and balanced life - to enjoy everything in moderation.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio You Must Try

Finding a steak that is cooked properly can be quite hard. While this is definitely a very popular choice and there are many restaurants out there that serve steak, that doesn't mean that all the chefs know how to do it well. In fact, it's well known that it takes quite some time and effort to get the perfect taste.

Read full story
9 comments
Molalla, OR

4 Great Burger Spots in Oregon

Without a doubt, there is no other place that serves hamburgers as good as those that you can find in the US. Europe has amazing food as well, but when it comes to hamburgers, we are the kings, hands down. And while burgers may not be popular in some states, that is not the case with Oregon. In fact, we truly believe you can have some of the tastiest burgers here.There are many spots to choose from but we have narrowed it down to 4 top-rated places that we strongly recommend you to try. Here are our top picks when it comes to great burgers in Oregon:

Read full story
30 comments

5 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina You Must Try

One of the best thing about traveling is that you get to eat delicious food in places you have never been before. And since so many people are spending their holidays in South Carolina, we decided to make a list of some of the top-rated steakhouses in the state. Luckily, locals can enjoy them any time they want.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Top 5 Burger Spots in Florida You Must Try

Ah, the taste of a well-done burger! Northing truly compares to it. Sure, the burgers from the super famous fast food chains are fine if you don't know how a great burger should really taste like. But if you do, you probably choose your restaurant wisely and stay away from fast food chains. The quality of the burgers cannot be compared. Not in a million years. Do you agree?

Read full story
21 comments

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in North Carolina

If we were to make a list of states that Americans love the most, North Carolina would probably be in top 3. And it's easy to see why. It offers amazing scenery, really beautiful beaches, decent prices, and delicious food. On top of that, locals are very friendly to tourists. We can literally not think of any reason why someone would not want to spend their holiday here.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

4 Coolest Beaches in Florida

When it comes to beautiful white-sand beaches and amazing turquoise water, Florida is definitely one of the best places in America. What makes it even better is the fact that it's truly a great choice for pretty much anybody. For those who are looking to have some fun with their friends, there are plenty of clubs and restaurants that can entertain them. For those who are looking to relax and enjoy some quality time with their families, there are plenty of secluded beaches. So it's easy to say why most people consider to be Florida one of the best holiday destinations in the US.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida You Must Try

There is a saying that goes around and sounds something like this: if you don't like steak, it means you have never had the chance to try a really good one. And we agree with that. Even though in some places it can be hard to find a good steak, that is definitely not the case for Florida, which is actually famous for serving some of the best steak in the US. Pair that with some of the best beaches in the country and super fun theme parks, and you've got yourself the perfect holiday destination. If you don't believe us, just drive (or fly) to Florida to see for yourself.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida

Without a doubt, when it comes to some of the best beaches in the US, Florida is at the top of the list. Not only does it have some of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches, but the state of Florida is also one of the best holiday destinations in America. Whether you are traveling with your kids, your friends or even on your own, you'll definitely find a place suitable for your needs.

Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

6 Reasons to Visit San Francisco At Least Once in Your Lifetime

San Francisco seems to be everybody's favorite city in the US! Why? Because it seems like it has it all! Great views, amazing food, and a fantastic bridge that steals your heart away. Sure, the cost of living is super high, and for most people, it would be hard to rent a place in San Francisco.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

8 Most Underrated Places in Tennessee

This is a museum with two floors and twenty galleries, and it's the biggest permanent Titanic museum on earth. There are hundreds of artifacts to take in and you will enjoy an experience that will make you feel as though you were actually one of the passengers on the original vessel. On top of that, you can learn about some of the actual passengers that were on the original Titanic.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Are These the Absolute Best Things to Do in New York City?

Some say New York is the best city in the world, and they might be right. From amazing parks and museums to impressive restaurants and bars, the city is buzzing with life, culture, and anything you could dream of. There's a lot of things you can do in just one day in NYC but if you really want to make sense of it, you must spend a few weeks there. However, if you have limited time, here are 8 amazing things you can do in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments

6 Underrated Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Are These Places in Washington, DC Underrated?

There's a lot of history in Washington, DC, but also much more to do than starring at the Capitol Building (which by the way, you can visit, if you really want). Until then, here are some other things you can do in Washington DC:

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

6 Most Underrated Places in Utah

For many people across the globe, the USA feels like a country that has it all. And it probably does, at least in terms of what it has to offer to those who love to travel. From huge and well-developed cities, filled with skyscrapers, to national parks that offer breathtaking views, there's something for everybody. The trick is to know what you want and find the place that has it.

Read full story
4 comments

7 Most Underrated Places in New Jersey

Located between Philadelphia and New York, New Jersey is often underappreciated. With its amazing beaches, parks, and night places, New Jersey can make for a pretty fun and exciting holiday. On top of that, you can also get a nice deal, since the destination is also budget-friendly.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

7 Absolutely Amazing Things About Arizona

Everybody knows that the Grand Canyon is in Arizona, but few people know that this amazing state has so much more to offer. If you are planning to go to Arizona soon, here are some of the best things you can do there:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy