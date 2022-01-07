5 Great Steakhouses in Delaware You Must Try

Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

When it comes to one of the most delicious thing you can order, a well-cooked steak makes the top for the most of us. Even though it's considered to be a delicacy, it's still quite affordable, and that's why so many people love it.

However, it can be hard sometimes to find a place that serves very good steak. It may be super popular, but that does not mean it's also very easy to cook. On the contrary, you have to put in some time and effort if you want to get a well-cooked steak.

Since we know how hard it is to find a good steakhouse, we have put together a list of 5 great steakhouses in Delaware that we strongly recommend you try. Wether you live here or you are just passing by, make sure you check them out.

Lastly, even though we strongly recommend these 5 places, we are open to your suggestions as well. It's a true fact that we all have different tastes, especially when it comes to food. So if you think you know an even better steakhouse in Delaware, please let us know.

Meanwhile, here are our top picks:

1. Walter’s Steak House, Wilmington

Wilmington's Walter's Steakhouse is the city's oldest recognized steakhouse. Walter's provides a variety of fine dining alternatives, including private dining and a fixed-price banquet. This is a fantastic place to host family gatherings, rehearsal dinners, and business parties. Wednesday is "Wine & Win," when you may win a Walter's cheese board starter if you predict the wine by sipping one glass.

2. 1776 Steakhouse, Rehoboth Beach

For its great friendliness and welcoming atmosphere, 1776 Steakhouse is regarded as one of the top dinner establishments in the state. While the atmosphere and service make it one of the greatest, the steaks are the real show-stealer.

You can't go wrong with any of their prime beef selections, which are deliciously tender and sizzled to perfection. However, a sure choice is their famous Steak 1776 with some delectable fresh broiled lobster tail.

3. Harry’s Savoy Grill, Wilmington

Xavier Teixido began his career at the Brandywine Race Track before moving on to Commander's Palace in New Orleans and then returning to Wilmington, where he opened Harry's Savoy Grill in 1993. Years later, he's one of the country's top steakhouses, with an award-winning restaurant that offers more menu alternatives than its competitors. Harry's Savoy is the place to go if you want an outstanding steak that is always top-notch.

Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

4. Churrascaria Saudades Brazilian Steakhouse, Newark

This upscale churrascaria elevates your standard steak meal to the level of what you'd get in Rio de Janeiro. Churrascaria Saudades can convert anyone, regardless of whether they've ever eaten at a Brazilian restaurant before. Choose from an unlimited array of hot meats sliced tableside, and don't forget to combine with a robust Brazilian wine.

5. Redfire Grill Steakhouse, Hockessin

The Redfire Grill Steakhouse takes pride in its excellent and skilled personnel. Signature steaks, organic Lancaster chicken, Redfire Crab Cakes, and more can be found on their menu. If you don't want to go there for dinner, you can go earlier and c heck out their lunch menu and maybe even invite your friends or coworkers to join you. We highly recommend you to try the garlic bread and the cheesy sauce that comes with it.

What do you think about our list? Have you had dinner at any of these places? If so, what did you think? We are open to your suggestions as well, so if you know a great steakhouse in Delaware, let us know in the comment section down below.