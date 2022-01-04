8 Most Underrated Places in Tennessee

Photo by Emmy Gaddy on Unsplash

1. Titanic Museum

This is a museum with two floors and twenty galleries, and it's the biggest permanent Titanic museum on earth. There are hundreds of artifacts to take in and you will enjoy an experience that will make you feel as though you were actually one of the passengers on the original vessel. On top of that, you can learn about some of the actual passengers that were on the original Titanic.

The museum is actually located in a pool so you are surrounded by water when you board, which makes for an even more authentic experience.

2. The Parthenon

Originally, this sculpture, which is a replica at full-scale of the original Greecian Parthenon, was built for the Tennessee Centennial Exposition of 1897. This structure actually almost didn’t make it till today, as it was supposed to be demolished, but plans were rolled back due to how popular the Parthenon was.

Today, it is used as a museum for art, where it can be found in Centennial Park, housing 63 paintings that date back to the19th and 20th centuries, all done by American artists.

3. Tennessee Aquarium

The Tennessee Aquarium features more than 12,000 animals and 800 species, and it is one of the top aquariums in the country. It is located in downtown Chattanooga, making it easily accessible and close to many other well-known attractions, restaurants, shopping districts, and hotels.

4. Elvis Presley's Graceland

Elvis Presley’s Graceland opened as a museum in 1982, recognized on the National Register of Historic Places list and a National Historic Landmark. Over half a million tourists visit the estate every year, enjoying the tour experience through the home.

Visitors can take an audio guide tour of the mansion to learn more about the singer’s life, explore memorabilia, and see preserved rooms with original furnishing. So if you find yourself in Memphis, be sure to visit Elvis Presley’s Graceland, the second-most visited home in America, after the White House.

5. Ryman Auditorium

Today, Ryman Auditorium is known as the Mother Church of Country Music and is much more fun than it was before, making it one of the tourist attractions that visitors flock to in Tennessee.

From being the home of the Grand Old Opry, it has grown and changed so much, now a live performance venue that is hankered after by celebrities and performers. 2,362 seats wait within for audience members, and if you love country music, this is one of the places to visit in Tennessee that you shouldn’t miss.

6. Knoxville

Knoxville, located in Knox County, was settled in 1786 and was the first capital of Tennessee. Blossoming after the arrival of the railroad, Knoxville was split over Civil War and suffered in the Great Depression Era, continuing to decline in the 20th century. The city has made a comeback in recent years and has made itself a fountain of Appalachian culture and a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

7. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that spans the ridgeline of the Great Smoky Mountains and is part of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and is the most visited national park in the United States! The famous Appalachian Trail passes through the park, which was dedicated by President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1940 and was one of the first federally funded parks in the nation.

Photo by Robert Thiemann on Unsplash

8. Dollywood

It was originally owned by the Robins Brother and named “Silver Dollar City”. Dolly Parton herself, grew up in the area and after becoming famous, purchased shares of the amusement part and worked on remarking the park, eventually renamed “Dollywood” in her honor. The park has doubled in size since its founding and is now home to ten themed areas, such as Showstreet, Country Fair, Jukebox Junction, and many others.

Have you ever been to Tennessee? If so, what are your favorite memories?