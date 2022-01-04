San Francisco, CA

6 Reasons to Visit San Francisco At Least Once in Your Lifetime

Rob Adams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sx5g4_0dcPmMfR00
Photo by Maarten van den Heuvel on Unsplash

San Francisco seems to be everybody's favorite city in the US! Why? Because it seems like it has it all! Great views, amazing food, and a fantastic bridge that steals your heart away. Sure, the cost of living is super high, and for most people, it would be hard to rent a place in San Francisco.

But nothing is stopping us from paying a visit to the city. Whether you want to stay in San Francisco for a few days, or even for a week or two, there are plenty of fun things you can do. Here's a list of six of them:

1. Golden Gate Bridge

First on the list is the Golden Gate Bridge, the world's most photographed bridge. Its iconic 746-foot-tall orange towers have stood sentinel over the San Francisco Bay since 1937 so there's a lot of history there, as you can tell. Whether it's sunny and you can fully admire the bridge or it's so foggy you can barely see it, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco never fails to impress.

2. Alcatraz Island

When visiting San Francisco, one of the things you should not miss is Alcatraz Island, a former maximum-security prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. Converted from a lighthouse station to a military prison in the 1870s, this formidable fortress was home to the early 20th century’s most notorious criminals.

Today, you’ll only make it to “The Rock” via ferry from Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing. Once there, the self-guided audio cell house tour narrated by former inmates and guards will fill you in on harrowing escape attempts, prison riots, and the 19-month long occupation of the site by Native Americans demanding reparation for broken treaties in 1969.

The whole trip lasts about three-hour and you should always carry a jacket with you to protect yourself from the heavy year-round fog. If you are in for a real adventure, go for the night tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgeZT_0dcPmMfR00
Photo by Rodrigo Soares on Unsplash

3. Golden Gate Park

Twenty percent larger than New York’s Central Park and just as iconic, Golden Gate Park is 1,000-plus acres of rolling hills, groves of trees, gardens, and hidden treasures. The park is home to some of San Francisco’s most beloved institutions—the Victorian-era glass-ensconced Conservatory of Flowers, the de Young Fine Arts Museum, and the Academy of Sciences, among them—as well as other attractions such as the bison paddock, Shakespeare’s Garden and the north and south windmills.

Keep in mind that on Sundays, the main drive is closed to cars, so bicyclists and rollerskaters take over the streets.

4. Ferry Building Marketplace

Do you fancy a nice farmer's market? Then you should really go check out the Ferry Building Marketplace which is the city's largest farmer's market, and also a permanent home for local artisan producers.

5. The Painted Ladies

Nobody leaves San Francisco without paying a visit to the colorful Victorian and Edwardian houses scattered around the city. The most famous ones can be found in NoPa, the Lower Haight, Haight-Ashbury, and Cole Valley neighborhoods.

But there’s one row, in particular, so iconic that it’s simply referred to as “the Painted Ladies”, or “Postcard Row”: the houses of 710-720 Steiner Street at the corner of Hayes Street. These houses have appeared in an estimated 70 movies, ads, and TV shows including. You can’t enter the Painted Ladies but you can get a great view and a photo of your own from the east-facing hillside of Alamo Square across the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O76mU_0dcPmMfR00
Photo by Stephanie Guarini on Unsplash

6. Dolores Park

Dolores Park is one of San Francisco’s favorite warm-weather destinations. Any weekend above 60 degrees and every green inch of the park is guaranteed to be packed with barbecues, tourists and locals lounging on inflatable couches, hula-hoopers, and tightrope walkers.

Have you ever been to San Francisco? If so, what is your favorite place?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing about the joys of life.

6035 followers

More from Rob Adams

Ohio State

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio You Must Try

Finding a steak that is cooked properly can be quite hard. While this is definitely a very popular choice and there are many restaurants out there that serve steak, that doesn't mean that all the chefs know how to do it well. In fact, it's well known that it takes quite some time and effort to get the perfect taste.

Read full story
8 comments
Molalla, OR

4 Great Burger Spots in Oregon

Without a doubt, there is no other place that serves hamburgers as good as those that you can find in the US. Europe has amazing food as well, but when it comes to hamburgers, we are the kings, hands down. And while burgers may not be popular in some states, that is not the case with Oregon. In fact, we truly believe you can have some of the tastiest burgers here.There are many spots to choose from but we have narrowed it down to 4 top-rated places that we strongly recommend you to try. Here are our top picks when it comes to great burgers in Oregon:

Read full story
24 comments

5 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina You Must Try

One of the best thing about traveling is that you get to eat delicious food in places you have never been before. And since so many people are spending their holidays in South Carolina, we decided to make a list of some of the top-rated steakhouses in the state. Luckily, locals can enjoy them any time they want.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Top 5 Burger Spots in Florida You Must Try

Ah, the taste of a well-done burger! Northing truly compares to it. Sure, the burgers from the super famous fast food chains are fine if you don't know how a great burger should really taste like. But if you do, you probably choose your restaurant wisely and stay away from fast food chains. The quality of the burgers cannot be compared. Not in a million years. Do you agree?

Read full story
18 comments

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in North Carolina

If we were to make a list of states that Americans love the most, North Carolina would probably be in top 3. And it's easy to see why. It offers amazing scenery, really beautiful beaches, decent prices, and delicious food. On top of that, locals are very friendly to tourists. We can literally not think of any reason why someone would not want to spend their holiday here.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

4 Coolest Beaches in Florida

When it comes to beautiful white-sand beaches and amazing turquoise water, Florida is definitely one of the best places in America. What makes it even better is the fact that it's truly a great choice for pretty much anybody. For those who are looking to have some fun with their friends, there are plenty of clubs and restaurants that can entertain them. For those who are looking to relax and enjoy some quality time with their families, there are plenty of secluded beaches. So it's easy to say why most people consider to be Florida one of the best holiday destinations in the US.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida You Must Try

There is a saying that goes around and sounds something like this: if you don't like steak, it means you have never had the chance to try a really good one. And we agree with that. Even though in some places it can be hard to find a good steak, that is definitely not the case for Florida, which is actually famous for serving some of the best steak in the US. Pair that with some of the best beaches in the country and super fun theme parks, and you've got yourself the perfect holiday destination. If you don't believe us, just drive (or fly) to Florida to see for yourself.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida

Without a doubt, when it comes to some of the best beaches in the US, Florida is at the top of the list. Not only does it have some of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches, but the state of Florida is also one of the best holiday destinations in America. Whether you are traveling with your kids, your friends or even on your own, you'll definitely find a place suitable for your needs.

Read full story
25 comments
Tennessee State

8 Most Underrated Places in Tennessee

This is a museum with two floors and twenty galleries, and it's the biggest permanent Titanic museum on earth. There are hundreds of artifacts to take in and you will enjoy an experience that will make you feel as though you were actually one of the passengers on the original vessel. On top of that, you can learn about some of the actual passengers that were on the original Titanic.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Are These the Absolute Best Things to Do in New York City?

Some say New York is the best city in the world, and they might be right. From amazing parks and museums to impressive restaurants and bars, the city is buzzing with life, culture, and anything you could dream of. There's a lot of things you can do in just one day in NYC but if you really want to make sense of it, you must spend a few weeks there. However, if you have limited time, here are 8 amazing things you can do in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments

6 Underrated Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Are These Places in Washington, DC Underrated?

There's a lot of history in Washington, DC, but also much more to do than starring at the Capitol Building (which by the way, you can visit, if you really want). Until then, here are some other things you can do in Washington DC:

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

6 Most Underrated Places in Utah

For many people across the globe, the USA feels like a country that has it all. And it probably does, at least in terms of what it has to offer to those who love to travel. From huge and well-developed cities, filled with skyscrapers, to national parks that offer breathtaking views, there's something for everybody. The trick is to know what you want and find the place that has it.

Read full story
4 comments

7 Most Underrated Places in New Jersey

Located between Philadelphia and New York, New Jersey is often underappreciated. With its amazing beaches, parks, and night places, New Jersey can make for a pretty fun and exciting holiday. On top of that, you can also get a nice deal, since the destination is also budget-friendly.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

7 Absolutely Amazing Things About Arizona

Everybody knows that the Grand Canyon is in Arizona, but few people know that this amazing state has so much more to offer. If you are planning to go to Arizona soon, here are some of the best things you can do there:

Read full story

5 Most Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

South Carolina is, without a doubt, one of the best states in the US. Everyone wants to come here on holiday, and many even dream about moving here. The weather is fantastic, the food is incredibly tasty, and the people are friendly and welcoming. What else could you ask for?

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy