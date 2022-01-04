Are These the Absolute Best Things to Do in New York City?

Photo by Joshua Earle on Unsplash

Some say New York is the best city in the world, and they might be right. From amazing parks and museums to impressive restaurants and bars, the city is buzzing with life, culture, and anything you could dream of. There's a lot of things you can do in just one day in NYC but if you really want to make sense of it, you must spend a few weeks there. However, if you have limited time, here are 8 amazing things you can do in New York City.

1. Watch the sunset at Top Of The Rock

As you may know, there are quite a lot of viewpoints across Manhattan but many people believe Top Of The Rock is still the best one. Being located at the top of the famous Rockefeller Center, it offers unforgettable views across all of New York City. However, to enjoy the best views, you should book a sunset ticket, so you can watch the city literally turn from day into night. Keep in mind that this is a must-see for a lot of people visiting New York, so make sure to book your ticket online, before you arrive because the tickets run out very fast. If you love a good view, you'll surely be impressed by this one.

2. Visit Grand Central Station

There is a high chance that this might be the prettiest, but also the most famous train station in the United States. You've seen it in lots of movies and TV Shows, and maybe have it on your bucket list. And if you do, it's a good choice because it is worth it. Take your time to really explore the place, admire the stunning ceilings, and if you can, spend a few minutes just people-watching.

3. Explore the Lower East Side

One of the reasons why New York City became so popular is because it truly has it all. No matter your interests, you'll surely find something exciting to do in the city. If you have more time at your disposal, don't just hand around in the tourist spots. Instead, explore the Lower East Side, which is packed with small markets, amazing coffee spots, and lots of history.

4. Visit Dumbo

While Dumbo has become very popular among those who want an iconic photo while visiting New York, the place has a lot more to offer than the views. After taking a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, take a few hours and simply walk around the Brooklyn Flea, and then stop and have lunch at one of the amazing restaurants in the area.

5. See Times Square

With Times Square , you either love it or hate it, there is really no in-between. While it can sure get crazy at times because it is always packed with people, it's also a unique place that you should definitely not miss while in New York. After all, it's one of the places that really makes the city so different from other cities. If you have the time, you should explore the area during the day, and then come back another evening. The experience will be completely different, for sure.

Photo by Cris Tagupa on Unsplash

6. Visit Chelsea Market

If you love an open market with lots of shops, stalls, and food, this is the place to be. Chelsea Market has a long history within Manhattan, and it's a well-known place among the locals.

7. Stroll through Central Park

You can't possibly recommend things to do in New York City without mentioning Central Park. After all, it's an emblematic place, since it's an oasis of calm in the middle of an extremely crowded city. So make sure you don't miss it, especially if it's your first time in New York.

Photo by Josh Couch on Unsplash

8. Visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art

I might have saved the best for last since the Met is considered to be the cultural epicenter of New York City. Whether you visit it for the extensive permanent collection or for the well-known forward-thinking exhibits that can be often found there, you won't leave disappointed.

Have you ever been to New York? If so, what are your favorite memories?