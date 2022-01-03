Are These Places in Washington, DC Underrated?

Photo by Andy He on Unsplash

There's a lot of history in Washington, DC, but also much more to do than starring at the Capitol Building (which by the way, you can visit, if you really want). Until then, here are some other things you can do in Washington DC:

1. National Mall

Every year, millions and millions of people come to see the monuments and memorials spread across the 1,000 acres of the National Mall, which is flanked at one end by the U.S. Capitol Building and at the other end by the Lincoln Memorial, where Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered his famous “I Have a Dream" speech in 1963. At the center of the park, dubbed “America’s Front Yard," the Washington Monument honors the first U.S. president and the founding of American democracy. Though the National Mall stars in lots and lots of movies and TV shows, it's far more impressive in real life so make sure you don't miss it during your visit.

2. Rock Creek Park

If you love outdoor sport and activities Rock Creek Park is the right place to be since it's DC's favorite place for biking, skating, running, and even horseback riding. With 32 miles of trails, plus paved roads for biking, you can easily spend an entire day in the park. While you're there, you can also explore the old mill and the site of the Civil War battle at Fort Stevens, if you want to learn some history.

3. Nationals Park

Nationals Park is one of the best baseball stadiums in America so you should really not miss it if you are a baseball fan. Since it opened in 2008, the ballpark has become the glittering centerpiece of a revitalized Southeast Waterfront, so don't forget to check out the neighborhood while you're here.

4. The Lincoln Memorial

The Lincoln Memorial is an American national monument built to honor the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. It is located on the western end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., across from the Washington Monument. The best time to see the monuments is at night when there are fewer people about and the monuments are all lit up. Be sure to book a night tour in advance, since the number of tickets is limited and there are millions of people visiting the place every year.

Photo by Andy He on Unsplash

5. National Cherry Blossom Festival

Sure, flying to Japan for the Cherry Blossom Festival is ideal, but not always possible. And it sure isn't an option for everybody. But if this is what your biggest dream is, maybe you should consider the National Cherry Blossom Festival which takes place in Washington DC. The trees, which were planted in 1912 as a gift from the people of Japan to those of the United States, are virtually venerated by DC visitors and residents alike as a symbol of spring’s imminent arrival. You can also enjoy cherry blossom tours – some of which give you a beautiful view of the blossoms from the relaxing luxury of a cruise ship.

6. The United States Capitol Building

Tours of the U.S. Capitol are free, but tour passes are required. To visit areas of the Capitol beyond the Capitol Visitor Center, you need to make a reservation by contacting your State Representative or Senator, or by using the online reservation system. Tour schedules fill up fast, so be sure to book your Capitol Building tour well in advance of your visit. A great way to see all of the Capitol Building and Capitol Hill is by booking a tour.

Photo by Florian Pintar on Unsplash

7. Georgetown

The Georgetown neighborhood, founded in 1751, has the oldest European-style home in DC – the appropriately named The Old Stone House built in 1765 – and Georgetown University. Movie fans can get a picture with The Exorcist steps at the corner of Prospect Street and 36th Street NW, used to film the death of the character Father Damien Karras in the 1973 horror. So if you are a fan, make sure you don't miss this and write it down on your list for your next visit.

Have you ever been to Washington DC? If so, did you like it?

