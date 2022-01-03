6 Most Underrated Places in Utah

Rob Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8jiR_0dbXFJuc00
Photo by Michael Hart on Unsplash

For many people across the globe, the USA feels like a country that has it all. And it probably does, at least in terms of what it has to offer to those who love to travel. From huge and well-developed cities, filled with skyscrapers, to national parks that offer breathtaking views, there's something for everybody. The trick is to know what you want and find the place that has it.

If you dream about super tall buildings and want to feel like you are living the American dream, then you should book a trip to New York City. If you want to see what living on an island feels like, and surfing is on your bucket list, then head to Hawaii. If you want to eat at the same restaurants as your favorite movie stars, and want to cross paths with them while walking your dog on the beach, then California is where you should move.

Lastly, if you want to see some of the best national parks in the country, then head over to Utah, one of the most fascinating states in America. To help you out a bit, here are a few things you can do in Utah:

1. Zion National Park

Less than three hours away from the super famous Las Vegas, you can find Zion National Park that features some of Utah's most outstanding scenery. Red rock cliffs, waterfalls, and stunning vistas are some of the key attractions.

Some of the park's most impressive sites are found in Zion Canyon, along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, which follows the valley floor. Often time referred to as a vertical park due to its sheer vertical walls, Zion is a hiker's paradise so make sure to put it on your list if you love hiking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2H8z_0dbXFJuc00
Photo by George Stackpole on Unsplash

2. Arches National Park

Arches National Park is located just outside Moab, a town popular among mountain bikers and outdoor adventurers. It is home to more than 2,000 natural stone arches. The most famous of these, and the most photographed, is Delicate Arch, standing like a horseshoe jutting out of the ground, framing the distant mountains.

Numerous walking trails and hikes lead to the most popular arches and other interesting rock formations. But many of the main highlights can be seen right from the scenic drives through the park and easily accessed from the parking areas.

Some of the best places to visit in the park are Devil's Garden, Delicate Arch, Fiery Furnace, Double Arch, Park Avenue, Balanced Rock, the Windows, Broken Arch, and Sandstone Arch.

3. Monument Valley

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is located on the Navajo Indian Reservation on the Utah-Arizona border. Numerous films and commercials have been shot in this scenic area, which is famous for its spectacular red mesas and stone pinnacles so you might recognize it.

Within the park is Valley Drive, a one-way, 17-mile, self-drive dirt road running between the buttes and through the dramatic landscape. Pullouts all along the route offer great opportunities for photography and soaking up the scenery.

4. Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park, Utah has three sections, but the main portion, which attracts the majority of sightseers, is Island in the Sky. This area offers incredible vistas looking out over carved canyons and beyond to the snow-capped mountains. It is arguably as impressive as the Grand Canyon in its own unique way, and far less visited. One of the main attractions in Island in the Sky is Mesa Arch.

5. Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park is located at an elevation of 8,000 to over 9,000 feet and receives snowfall during the winter months and into spring. Temperatures up here, even in summer, can be cool to very cold. The best time to visit is from April to October, especially if you are planning on staying at one of the campgrounds in the area.

For those whore are in a hurry, a scenic drive runs through the park and provides numerous lookouts all along the canyon. However, it's worth venturing down into the forest on one of the numerous hiking trails in the park to fully appreciate it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enY0k_0dbXFJuc00
Photo by Ellis Dieperink on Unsplash

6. Park City

Park City in Utah has three world-class mountain resorts, and it is the biggest place to go skiing and snowboarding in the States. Every year, it welcomes millions of visitors to its sparkling slopes. Its magnificent mountains have a remarkable number of runs for guests to ski or snowboard down. Having hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, Park City is the place to go if you want to enjoy some snow.
Have you ever been to Utah? If so, what is your favorite place?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# usa# holiday# vacation# america

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about the joys of life.

6035 followers

More from Rob Adams

Ohio State

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio You Must Try

Finding a steak that is cooked properly can be quite hard. While this is definitely a very popular choice and there are many restaurants out there that serve steak, that doesn't mean that all the chefs know how to do it well. In fact, it's well known that it takes quite some time and effort to get the perfect taste.

Read full story
8 comments
Molalla, OR

4 Great Burger Spots in Oregon

Without a doubt, there is no other place that serves hamburgers as good as those that you can find in the US. Europe has amazing food as well, but when it comes to hamburgers, we are the kings, hands down. And while burgers may not be popular in some states, that is not the case with Oregon. In fact, we truly believe you can have some of the tastiest burgers here.There are many spots to choose from but we have narrowed it down to 4 top-rated places that we strongly recommend you to try. Here are our top picks when it comes to great burgers in Oregon:

Read full story
24 comments

5 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina You Must Try

One of the best thing about traveling is that you get to eat delicious food in places you have never been before. And since so many people are spending their holidays in South Carolina, we decided to make a list of some of the top-rated steakhouses in the state. Luckily, locals can enjoy them any time they want.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Top 5 Burger Spots in Florida You Must Try

Ah, the taste of a well-done burger! Northing truly compares to it. Sure, the burgers from the super famous fast food chains are fine if you don't know how a great burger should really taste like. But if you do, you probably choose your restaurant wisely and stay away from fast food chains. The quality of the burgers cannot be compared. Not in a million years. Do you agree?

Read full story
18 comments

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in North Carolina

If we were to make a list of states that Americans love the most, North Carolina would probably be in top 3. And it's easy to see why. It offers amazing scenery, really beautiful beaches, decent prices, and delicious food. On top of that, locals are very friendly to tourists. We can literally not think of any reason why someone would not want to spend their holiday here.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

4 Coolest Beaches in Florida

When it comes to beautiful white-sand beaches and amazing turquoise water, Florida is definitely one of the best places in America. What makes it even better is the fact that it's truly a great choice for pretty much anybody. For those who are looking to have some fun with their friends, there are plenty of clubs and restaurants that can entertain them. For those who are looking to relax and enjoy some quality time with their families, there are plenty of secluded beaches. So it's easy to say why most people consider to be Florida one of the best holiday destinations in the US.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida You Must Try

There is a saying that goes around and sounds something like this: if you don't like steak, it means you have never had the chance to try a really good one. And we agree with that. Even though in some places it can be hard to find a good steak, that is definitely not the case for Florida, which is actually famous for serving some of the best steak in the US. Pair that with some of the best beaches in the country and super fun theme parks, and you've got yourself the perfect holiday destination. If you don't believe us, just drive (or fly) to Florida to see for yourself.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida

Without a doubt, when it comes to some of the best beaches in the US, Florida is at the top of the list. Not only does it have some of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches, but the state of Florida is also one of the best holiday destinations in America. Whether you are traveling with your kids, your friends or even on your own, you'll definitely find a place suitable for your needs.

Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

6 Reasons to Visit San Francisco At Least Once in Your Lifetime

San Francisco seems to be everybody's favorite city in the US! Why? Because it seems like it has it all! Great views, amazing food, and a fantastic bridge that steals your heart away. Sure, the cost of living is super high, and for most people, it would be hard to rent a place in San Francisco.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

8 Most Underrated Places in Tennessee

This is a museum with two floors and twenty galleries, and it's the biggest permanent Titanic museum on earth. There are hundreds of artifacts to take in and you will enjoy an experience that will make you feel as though you were actually one of the passengers on the original vessel. On top of that, you can learn about some of the actual passengers that were on the original Titanic.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Are These the Absolute Best Things to Do in New York City?

Some say New York is the best city in the world, and they might be right. From amazing parks and museums to impressive restaurants and bars, the city is buzzing with life, culture, and anything you could dream of. There's a lot of things you can do in just one day in NYC but if you really want to make sense of it, you must spend a few weeks there. However, if you have limited time, here are 8 amazing things you can do in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments

6 Underrated Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Are These Places in Washington, DC Underrated?

There's a lot of history in Washington, DC, but also much more to do than starring at the Capitol Building (which by the way, you can visit, if you really want). Until then, here are some other things you can do in Washington DC:

Read full story
1 comments

7 Most Underrated Places in New Jersey

Located between Philadelphia and New York, New Jersey is often underappreciated. With its amazing beaches, parks, and night places, New Jersey can make for a pretty fun and exciting holiday. On top of that, you can also get a nice deal, since the destination is also budget-friendly.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

7 Absolutely Amazing Things About Arizona

Everybody knows that the Grand Canyon is in Arizona, but few people know that this amazing state has so much more to offer. If you are planning to go to Arizona soon, here are some of the best things you can do there:

Read full story

5 Most Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

South Carolina is, without a doubt, one of the best states in the US. Everyone wants to come here on holiday, and many even dream about moving here. The weather is fantastic, the food is incredibly tasty, and the people are friendly and welcoming. What else could you ask for?

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy