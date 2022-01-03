6 Reasons To Visit Alaska At Least Once in Your Lifetime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTpZp_0dbX01tH00
Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Most of us are dreaming of white-sand beaches and exotic places. And while Alaska is not a great choice for either, it's still a fascinating place that has so much to offer. Depending on what you are looking for, you can have an amazing time all year round.

For example, if you want to enjoy the best weather, you should plan your visit between mid-June and mid-August. However, keep in mind that those are the months that are most crowded so if you are looking to have some quiet time, go in April, May, or September.

On any other month, it's extremely cold and the days are short, so unless that's what you are looking for, avoid them.No matter when you plan to visit Alaska, you should plan accordingly and keep in mind that it's still going to be colder than you expect it to be!

Some of the essentials that you need to pack are a thick down jacket, snow boots, touchscreen winter gloves, thermal socks, earmuffs, cashmere scarf, thermal tops, and fleece-lined leggings. When it comes to activities, there's so much to do in Alaska that it's impossible to get bored. Here are six of the best things you can do:

1. Enjoy the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway

The White Pass and Yukon Route is a Canadian and American narrow gauge railroad that links Skagway in Alaska and Whitehorse in Yukon. It was built in 1900 during the Klondike Gold Rush, operated until 1982, and was resurrected in 1988 as a heritage railway. It's a unique experience that allows passengers to travel back in time, riding the rails on a real gold rush train, past waterfalls, glacial rivers, steep gorges, and dense forests that have hardly changed since the time of the gold miners.

The trail climbs up 3000 feet with passengers aboard parlor cars, both vintage, and replicas and with huge windows and observation decks, along the 10-foot-wide train track carved into the mountain.

2. Go Whale-Watching

There are a lot of places around the world where you can admire whales in their natural habitat, but there is something special about whale-watching in Alaska. Gray whales swim through Alaskan waters each spring on their way to feed in the Arctic Ocean. If you miss the gray whale passage, the humpback whales that migrate to Hawaii each winter spend the whole summer feeding in Alaska. You can also catch orcas swimming about in Resurrection Bay and Prince William Sound.

3. Watch the Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis comes in all sorts of types and colors, and it's without a doubt something that all of us should experience at least once in this lifetime.

So if you are looking for a place to witness this miracle, look no more because Alaska is one of the best ones in the world. If it’s quiet enough and if you are lucky, you can even hear the aurora crackle. If this is what you are looking for, visit Alaska between October and March for the best chance to see the light show. The farther north you are, the better your chances, of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPJJN_0dbX01tH00
Photo by Kristopher Roller on Unsplash

4. Go Mushing on a Dog Sled

Getting towed by a team of huskies used to be the best way to get across Alaska’s snow and ice. Mushing is still a serious sport in the winter, and each year the top racers face off in the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race from Anchorage to Nome. If you want, you can experience a taste of the adventure and meet dozens of happy pups without the blistering cold and long nights.

5. Soak in Chena Hot Springs

Back in the day, miners used to relax here. Today these natural hot springs in interior Alaska are perfect for staying warm while watching the northern lights during winter or soaking after a summer adventure. About an hour from Fairbanks, Chena Hot Springs also has an indoor heated pool and an outdoor rock lake for those age 18 and older.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1qYG_0dbX01tH00
Photo by Gabriel Liechtman on Unsplash

6. Celebrate the Holidays in the North Pole

The town of North Pole in Alaska is decorated for the holidays year-round and it's one of the most exciting places for both kids and adults. Cruise down Kris Kringle Drive and Santa Claus Lane on your way to the famous Santa Claus House, which will be impossible to miss because of its giant Santa statue outside.

Have you ever been to Alaska? If so, what did you like most about it? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

