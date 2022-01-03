7 Absolutely Amazing Things About Arizona

Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash

Everybody knows that the Grand Canyon is in Arizona, but few people know that this amazing state has so much more to offer. If you are planning to go to Arizona soon, here are some of the best things you can do there:

1. Grand Canyon

One of the biggest attractions in the world, and certainly in the state of Arizona, the Grand Canyon is a place that everybody has to see in their lifetime. Carved out over the centuries by the Colorado River, which can be seen in the distance far below, the enormity of this natural wonder is captivating. Most visitors head to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, where lookouts all along the road and walkways running along the canyon's edge offer incredible views.

2. Tombstone

Tombstone offers a modern look at an Old West town. Staged gunfights in the streets and characters walking through town in period costumes recreate the glory days of this small Arizona town so make sure you don't miss this place.

3. Sedona

The drive into Sedona from the south, beginning at the Village of Oak Creek, is stunning and pullouts along the way allow you to stop and enjoy the scenery.

Sedona's main street is full of interesting tourist shops, art galleries, and restaurants and is an easy place to spend an afternoon. On top of that, Sedona is one of the best places to visit in Arizona if you're looking for great hiking trails and mountain biking trails.

4. Antelope Canyon

Seen in countless photographs in galleries all over Arizona, Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon located just outside of Page. The sculpted, twisting sandstone walls rise up around you, with shafts of light breaking through from the narrow opening above as you walk through the canyon. You can tour Upper Antelope Canyon or Lower Antelope Canyon, or both, on a guided tour.

Upper Antelope Canyon is the easier option, perfect for anyone with mobility issues or people who prefer a flat ground and solid footing, but it still provides stunning scenery.

Photo by Leon Liu on Unsplash

5. Phoenix

In the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, which includes Scottsdale and Mesa, you'll find great shopping, dining, golf courses, desert parks with hiking trails, biking trails, campgrounds, and some outstanding attractions, so make sure you don't miss it. Topping the list of places to visit around Phoenix are the Heard Museum and Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West.

If you are spending some time in the area, there are some wonderful day trips from Phoenix, which will take you to cliff dwellings, historic mountain towns, and ghost towns, and even the Grand Canyon.

6. Tucson

Tucson, the second-largest city in Arizona, has many cultural attractions, as well as historic sites and natural areas to explore nearby. Some of the highlights include the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Saguaro National Park, El Presidio Historic District, and Old Tucson Studios. Nature lovers will find wonderful hiking trails in the city and nearby surrounding mountains and canyons. From Tucson, you can also do day trips to nearby destinations like Tombstone or Bisbee.

7. Havasu Falls

Near Supai on the Havasupai Indian Reservation is the 100-foot Havasu Falls. The pools at the base of Havasu Falls have a bluish-green tint to the water, and the fall is forked so it appears that there are two falls when the river is flowing heavily. In the canyon of Havasu Creek, a tributary of the Colorado River, some 450 people of the Havasupai tribe live a secluded life, subsisting on their modest farming activities but now mainly dependent on the tourist trade.

In this valley, the Havasu have created a number of waterfalls and carved out basins in the travertine rock which form attractive bathing pools. Keep in mind that day hiking is not allowed here. You need to make reservations, obtain a permit, and pay a fee.

Have you ever been to Arizona? If so, what are your best memories? Share them with us in the comment section down below.

