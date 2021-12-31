6 Most Underrated Places in Ohio

Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

When you think about Ohio, your mind probably goes straight to Cedar Point Amusement Park. That's understandable since it's one of the best amusement parks in the USA and maybe one of the best ones in the world.

Dozen of Americans and foreigners move to Sandusky for a summer job at the famous Cedar Point, and millions of people go there every year to have the time of their life. With hotels situated right in the center of the amusement park, and so many rides that it's hard to keep up with them, it doesn't come as a surprise that so many people around the world want to spend at least a few days here.

But there's so much more to Ohio than Cedar Point Amusement Park. Here are some of the best things you can do in Ohio:

1. Hocking Hills State Park

The rugged State Park of Hocking Hills is situated near Logan and is a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts. The park contains popular features such as Ash Cave, an enormous natural cavern, and Old Man’s Cave. On top of that, here you can find many hiking trails, cottages, and camping facilities if this is what you are looking for.

2. Amish Country

Small communities of Amish can be found across the country but the majority of them are in Ohio. And if you want to meet them and admire their lifestyle, a drive through the rolling landscape of Amish Country on a summer's day is a wonderful way to do it. Amish buggies ply the twisting roads, and farmers work in the fields.

On top of this, small communities offer opportunities to stop and pick up everything from household goods, to locally made cheeses, candy, ice cream, produce, and much more. While Amish Country spans five counties, the best places to start is along the 160 miles of the Amish Country Byway, in Holmes County.

Photo by Crystal Huff on Unsplash

3. Cedar Point Amusement Park

As mentioned above, Cedar Point amusement park is one of the most popular summer destinations in Ohio. Located near Sandusky on the shores of Lake Erie, this fantastic amusement park has more than 17 world-class roller coasters, several kids' areas, and live entertainment. Right next to the amusement park is the Cedar Point Shores Water Park, with equally thrilling water adventures.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

4. National Museum of the US Air Force

The National Museum of the US Air Force is one of the top free things to do in Ohio so make sure you do not miss it. The museum is located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton. With more than 360 aerospace items on display, you will walk through a time capsule of aviation history with indoor and outdoor exhibits.

This place has special meaning in Ohio since natives Wilbur and Orville Wright invented the first successful aircraft. From the Wright brothers' invention to space travel, military aircraft, and the stealth technology of today, you do not have to be an aviation fanatic to enjoy the visit.

5. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On Cleveland's waterfront, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has become a must-see place for those passionate about music. The museum offers an extraordinarily comprehensive look at rock and roll history on a decade-by-decade basis, featuring all the great artists from various time periods. On top of that, you will find one-of-a-kind musical instruments, costumes, and interactive exhibits.

6.The German Village

The German Village is a historic neighborhood in Columbus that was inhabited by a large number of German immigrants in the mid to late 19th Century, and it is a great place to spend your afternoon. The large, all brick village has been restored to its 19th Century glory and features beer halls, parks filled with arts, and cobbled streets along with impressive Queen Anne and Italianate architecture.