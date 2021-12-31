6 Underrated Places in North Dakota

Photo by Jared Anders on Unsplash

While most people prefer to go on holiday to more popular states like Florida, New York, or sunny California, there's more to the United States than these places that are overly advertised in movies. For example, even if you might find it hard to believe, North Dakota has a lot to offer. Here are some of the best things you can do in North Dakota if you want to spice things up:

1. Plains Art Museum

In the district of Fargo, the famous Plains Art Museum is home to a fantastic collection of works by regional and national artists. Contemporary art, as well as traditional American Indian art and traditional folk art feature prominently in the permanent collection.

The museum presents changing exhibitions throughout the year within its 56,000 square feet of space. It's a great place for both children and adults since youth and family programs are available at the Plains Art Museum, as well as adult workshops.

2. Scandinavian Heritage Park

Scandinavian Heritage Park is a park in Minot that is dedicated to the history and culture of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland. The displays include items from each country, even a 25-foot Swedish Dala Horse, a replica of a Scandinavian Stave Church, a grass roof Stabbur, and much more. On top of this, here are memorials to Scandinavian ancestors as well as a flag display that honors each of the countries as well as Canada and the United States, so make sure you don't miss it.

3. Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one of the main highlights of any trip to North Dakota. Named after the naturalist, rancher, and 26th president of the United States, the national park still encompasses the same landscapes that once enamored Roosevelt himself. 70,000 acres of canyons, mountains, Badlands, and the Missouri River encapsulate what Theodore Roosevelt loved best about North Dakota.

Keep in mind that there are two main sections of the park, about 50 miles apart, and the president's former Elkhorn Ranch between them. The southern part of the park is more popular, thanks to the city of Medora, but the northern area is just as beautiful. If you love spending time in nature you can come here come to camp, hike, rock climb, and horseback ride.

4. Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site

The Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is a family-friendly tourist attraction offering plenty of fun-filled activities. Whatever age your kids are, you can have a terrific time together here. You can watch a short film about the former trading post, look through various artifacts from the American Indian Wars, and go on guided tours of the area.

5. Bison Monument and Frontier Village

Bison Monument and Frontier Village are located between Fargo and Bismarck. The Frontier Village is a complex of old pioneer buildings including an old-time barbershop, a drugstore, church, jailhouse, post office, a schoolhouse, and more.

The buildings have been moved here from various frontier spots throughout the state in order to preserve them. You can see the writing shack of Louis L’Amour, the first railroad depot in Jamestown, and shop for handmade crafts made by local artists. The National Buffalo Museum is also there.

6. The Woodchipper from the Movie Fargo

If you haven’t seen the Coen Brothers film, ‘Fargo,’ you definitely should. If you are a fan, know that the exact woodchipper that was used in the film to get rid of Carl’s body is now on display at the Fargo Moorhead Visitors Centre in Fargo. Guests can re-enact the famous scene with authentic movie costumes and a fake leg. It’s one of the most popular photo-ops in the city and will definitely give you plenty of stories to tell when you return home.

