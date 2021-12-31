7 Amazing Hidden Gems in Indiana

Rob Adams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEMtk_0dZrZ3rp00
Photo by Steven Van Elk on Unsplash

While it may not be your first choice when booking a holiday, Indiana is without a doubt a very good one. Home of the Hoosiers and a history that runs deep, all corners of Indiana offer entertainment and attractions. From fun things to do in the state capital, to family-friendly attractions in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and Lafayette, Indiana has no shortage of exciting places to visit. Here are some of the best things you can do in Indiana:

1. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the largest children’s museum in the world, with 472,900 of square feet, 5 floors of exhibits, and over 100,000 artifacts. There are 3 different sections to choose from: the American Collection, the Cultural World Collection, and the Natural World Collection. Here, you can see a simulated dinosaur at the Dinosphere exhibit and an old-fashioned steam locomotive, among many other impressive things. The museum is also home to the world’s largest water clock.

2. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum boasts noteworthy vehicles from the 1890s through the 21st century. With a focus on the achievements of the Auburn Automobile Company, the museum tells the story of the car from past to present times.

Here, you can check out the 120+ vehicles that have been loaned to the museum by companies and individuals. Lastly, the Auburn Museum also contains archives that are packed with useful information about the transportation industry.

3. Indy 500

The Indy 500 is the largest single-day sporting event in the world. Founded in 1911, the 100th race was held on Memorial Day, 2016. Whether you make it in May for the actual race or not, visit the stadium affectionately nicknamed the Yard of Bricks that holds up to 300,000 people on race day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEj6x_0dZrZ3rp00
Photo by Karo Kujanpaa on Unsplash

4. Marengo Cave

Marengo Cave was discovered in 1883 by two young children who entered the grotto by candlelight. Located beneath the town of Marengo, the cave quickly became known as an exciting attraction for locals and visitors alike. Although the cave was originally located on private land, the Marengo Cave Company was established in 1900 to protect and preserve the unique landmark.

A new entrance to the cave was carved out in the early 1900s so that visitors didn't have to deal with the 160-step staircase that stood beneath the original entrance. Today, the cave receives individuals and tour groups on a daily basis.

5. Holiday World and Splashin' Safari

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are two popular amusement parks in Santa Claus, Indiana. At Holiday World, visitors can be thrilled by massive roller coasters with hairpin twists and turns or hop on some carnival-style rides that are fun for the whole family. Each ride is assigned a rating from mild to wild so that guests can easily find rides that they are comfortable with. Splashin' Safari features all kinds of water rides, including slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and splash pad areas for young kids.

6. Turkey Run State Park

Turkey Run State Park is a nature lover’s paradise. Here, you’ll be in awe of the sandstone cliffs and deep ravines that dot the park, as well as the hemlock groves and old trees that have lived through more history than one could imagine. Bring your camera and explore nature much like that seen and experienced by the Native Americans hundreds of years ago – it hasn’t changed much.

Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of wildlife, deer and turkey vultures are just two of the animal species that call this place home. Bring your walking shoes and hit the trails, or hop on a horse and go deep into the wilderness. You can camp and enjoy the outdoors, or stay at the Turkey Run Inn if you don’t want to rough it. Take a canoe out on Sugar Creek or go fishing. Cool off in the summer at their swimming pool or take a dip in the river.

7. Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore

Overlooking the shores of Lake Michigan near the Illinois border, Indiana Dunes presents a unique landscape found no other place in the state. A wide variety of outdoor activities are available at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the adjacent state park of the same name, with hiking, biking, and beach-going as some of the most popular.

During the winter, activities like cross-country skiing and snowshoeing tend to reign supreme. Fishing and boating are also available at the lakeshore, and camping at the seasonal Dunewood Campground is a great way to make a multi-day trip. A recommended experience for any visit, sunsets at Lake Michigan often resonate with brightly changing colors and tones.

Have you ever been to Indiana? If so, what did you visit? What did you like most about the state? Is there something you didn't like? Would you go back? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# vacation# indiana# holiday

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about the joys of life.

5389 followers

More from Rob Adams

San Francisco, CA

6 Reasons to Visit San Francisco At Least Once in Your Lifetime

San Francisco seems to be everybody's favorite city in the US! Why? Because it seems like it has it all! Great views, amazing food, and a fantastic bridge that steals your heart away. Sure, the cost of living is super high, and for most people, it would be hard to rent a place in San Francisco.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

8 Most Underrated Places in Tennessee

This is a museum with two floors and twenty galleries, and it's the biggest permanent Titanic museum on earth. There are hundreds of artifacts to take in and you will enjoy an experience that will make you feel as though you were actually one of the passengers on the original vessel. On top of that, you can learn about some of the actual passengers that were on the original Titanic.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Are These the Absolute Best Things to Do in New York City?

Some say New York is the best city in the world, and they might be right. From amazing parks and museums to impressive restaurants and bars, the city is buzzing with life, culture, and anything you could dream of. There's a lot of things you can do in just one day in NYC but if you really want to make sense of it, you must spend a few weeks there. However, if you have limited time, here are 8 amazing things you can do in New York City.

Read full story
1 comments

6 Underrated Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Are These Places in Washington, DC Underrated?

There's a lot of history in Washington, DC, but also much more to do than starring at the Capitol Building (which by the way, you can visit, if you really want). Until then, here are some other things you can do in Washington DC:

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

6 Most Underrated Places in Utah

For many people across the globe, the USA feels like a country that has it all. And it probably does, at least in terms of what it has to offer to those who love to travel. From huge and well-developed cities, filled with skyscrapers, to national parks that offer breathtaking views, there's something for everybody. The trick is to know what you want and find the place that has it.

Read full story
4 comments

7 Most Underrated Places in New Jersey

Located between Philadelphia and New York, New Jersey is often underappreciated. With its amazing beaches, parks, and night places, New Jersey can make for a pretty fun and exciting holiday. On top of that, you can also get a nice deal, since the destination is also budget-friendly.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

7 Absolutely Amazing Things About Arizona

Everybody knows that the Grand Canyon is in Arizona, but few people know that this amazing state has so much more to offer. If you are planning to go to Arizona soon, here are some of the best things you can do there:

Read full story

5 Most Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

South Carolina is, without a doubt, one of the best states in the US. Everyone wants to come here on holiday, and many even dream about moving here. The weather is fantastic, the food is incredibly tasty, and the people are friendly and welcoming. What else could you ask for?

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

6 Underrated Places in Seattle

Without a doubt, Seattle might just be one of the most underappreciated cities in the US. But even if it's raining a lot, Seattle is still a wonderful city, and it's worth visiting it. If you want to travel around the USA, and you want to take a break from the popular cities, like New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, head over to Seattle, and let yourself be surprised. To help you prepare yourself for the visit, here are some of the best things you can do in Seattle.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Are These the Most Underrated Places in Texas?

Texas is a huge state so it's more than obvious that it has a lot to offer! It's diverse, rich in culture, and full of fun and exciting activities. If you can, you should take at least 2-3 weeks to explore some of the best things Texas has to offer. You can rent a car, grab your family or friends and go on a road trip. If that's not possible, simply pick some of the things that you like most. Here are seven activities and places you can choose from:

Read full story
1 comments

5 Most Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in North Carolina

If you are looking to spend a nice long weekend in North Carolina, we have put together a list of 5 amazing places to choose from. Here are our top picks:. Are you searching for a small and charming place? Then know that Brevard offers the best of both. It is located about 35 miles southwest of Asheville and sits in Transylvania County, known as the "Land of Waterfalls".

Read full story
8 comments
Michigan State

7 Underrated Places in Michigan

While many of us have heard of Detroit, only a few people know that there's so much that Michigan can offer. And it has little to do with Detroit. Sure, it can be an interesting city to discover, but here are other exciting things you can do in Michigan. From little-known islands to beautiful resorts and places filled with history. Next time you are in the area, make sure to spend a few days in Michigan because it has a lot to offer.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

6 Amazing Hidden Gems in Georgia

While Georgia might not be your first choice when it comes to planning your holiday, this underrated state has a lot to offer. To prove it, here are 6 beautiful things to do in Georgia:

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

6 Hidden Gems in Chicago

Even though most people traveling around the US prefer to stop in more famous cities like New York, Las Vegas, or Los Angeles, there's plenty of exciting things happening in Chicago, too. If you have an eye for art and love a vibrant city, give it a chance. Caicago might surprise you in a very pleasant way. It's a great destination for both a long weekend and a week's vacation. Even though there are plenty of fun activities you can enjoy in the city, here are 6 of them that are truly worth it.

Read full story
1 comments

6 Underrated Places in North Dakota

While most people prefer to go on holiday to more popular states like Florida, New York, or sunny California, there's more to the United States than these places that are overly advertised in movies. For example, even if you might find it hard to believe, North Dakota has a lot to offer. Here are some of the best things you can do in North Dakota if you want to spice things up:

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

7 Most Underrated Places in Austin

If you have never been to Texas, you have no idea what you are missing out on! Since there is no better place to start, here are some amazing things you can do in Austin:. Locals and visitors alike will enjoy the dark, spooky style of Haunted ATX hearse limo and van tours. One of the more unique experiences in Austin that is seriously keeping Austin weird, this tour lets you pack your friends in a hearse that's been converted into a limo or a passenger van wrapped in spooky art to visit historic locations and hear the tales of ghosts that haunt these landmarks.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy