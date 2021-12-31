5 Most Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

Photo by Muhammadh Saamy on Unsplash

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one one the most beautiful states in the US. The weather is perfect, the locals are friendly, and there is something for everybody. However, one of the main reasons why tourists come here is because of the amazing beaches South Carolina has to offer. Here are some of them:

1. Edisto Beach

Edisto Beach has a unique charm that makes it particularly attractive for those who like a quieter beach experience. The town of Edisto Beach itself is worth the hour-long journey from Charleston and is as popular for its restaurants as it is for its galleries, shops, and relatively laid-back vibe. In addition to its excellent swimming (without lifeguards, so keep an eye on the kids), adventurous types can explore the unspoiled northern section of the beach, belonging to Edisto Beach State Park, on kayaks or paddleboards.

Other fun things to do include beach-side camping, fishing, and, come nightfall, a delightful dolphin-watching or sunset cruise. The park also offers several great trails to follow, leading to some tranquil places to stop and relax on the beach.

2. Folly Beach

Folly Beach is a popular place for watersports like boating, kayaking, and surfing. Known as ‘the Edge of America’, boat tours near Folly Beach take guests to several picturesque areas.

The backwaters of Folly Island and the Morris Island Lighthouse are a couple of points of interest along the way. To get more time out on the water, visitors can sign up for sailing lessons with local instructors. Fishing is another popular activity at Folly Beach, and there are areas for deep-sea fishing, pier fishing, river fishing, and more.

Paddleboarding, bicycling, camping, and picnicking are some of the other fun pastimes visitors can enjoy at Folly Beach, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzEhF_0dZrPfly00
Photo by Muhammadh Saamy on Unsplash

3. Family Beach

Located a short distance south of Myrtle Beach, Surfside is a pleasant getaway for those seeking a great beach holiday. The two-mile stretch of sandy beach is, perhaps unsurprisingly, trendy for those traveling with children in tow. Not only is the beach attended by lifeguards, but the swimming is also safe, with a very gentle slope, ensuring plenty of shallow water for the wee ones to splash about. In addition to fun do-it-yourself activities like kite flying and building sandcastles, the community offers several beachside activities for all ages to enjoy, from music concerts and a water park to great dining and shopping.

Adventure seekers are also well catered to with surfboard rentals and instruction.

4. Huntington Beach State Park

Huntington Beach State Park is an ideal destination for a getaway with family and friends. All kinds of fun activities, such as swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, and wildlife spotting, are available at this picturesque state park. The park also has wireless Internet access, restrooms, picnic areas, and a beachside gift shop for guests' convenience.

There are areas within the park for camping, and all parts of Huntington Beach State Park are pet-friendly. Huntington Beach State Park is open from 6 am to 6 pm daily throughout the year. Admission rates are not more than $5, and children under five can enter the park for free.

5. Myrtle Beach

In terms of the volume of visits, Myrtle Beach is the most popular beach destination in South Carolina. While much of the draw is due to its many family-friendly tourist attractions, beachfront resorts, and diverse entertainment opportunities, the destination's magnificent white-sand beaches are what keeps them coming back. Stretching for 60 miles to the north and south of the main beachfront area with its funfairs and theme-park-style attractions, Myrtle Beach certainly seems endless... as do the opportunities for fun.

For those wanting something a little less hectic, head a little farther up the coast to North Myrtle Beach. While the beaches are just as nice, they're generally quieter the farther away you travel from the busy tourist attractions of the main beach area to the south. There's plenty of room to spread out here, whether you want to hit the water and swim, parasail, sea kayak, or hang out and enjoy the sunshine.

