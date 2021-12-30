3 Amazing Last-Minute New Year's Eve Getaways in South Carolina

Photo by Nicolas Tissot on Unsplash

The New Year's Eve is just around the corner but many people still don't have anything plans. Give the circumstances, that's more than understandable. Nobody really knows what's going to happen in two weeks, let alone in a few months, so the times where we used to plan our NYE getaway way before the summer ended, are gone.. for now.

However, that does not mean we all have to stay isolated in our houses. As long as you are respecting the distancing rules that still apply, you are free to celebrate with your loved ones. And if you are looking for a nice place to spend the last days/hours of 2021, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful places in South Carolina that make for a great last minute getaway. Here are our top picks:

1. Myrtle Beach

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Celebrity Square in Broadway at the Beach has it all, from champagne for the adults to confetti cannons for the kids. There’s also a balloon drop, music, and dancing, culminating in a spectacular display of fireworks over the beach. If you are spending the night with your family, your kids can cut loose at Ripley’s Aquarium party where they will find plenty of pizza and cookies, music, activities, and other delights. The next morning, take the Polar Bear Plunge in the ocean to start the year on the right foot.

2. Columbia

Since it is the capital of the state of South Carolina, Columbia has lots of New Year’s Eve events to offer. However, try to squeeze in Blue Moon Ballroom’s New Year’s Eve Party. This celebration is all about dancing to your favorite ballroom music and features a live band. There are plenty of beverages, and free-flowing hors-d’oeuvres to give you the energy to dance the until dawn.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

3. Murrells Inlet

If you are looking for something spectacular, this light show includes 5,500 hand-lit candles, creating a magic, golden glow. If you want a great choice of live music and good food, then definitely go to the MarshWalk, a wooden boardwalk where a collection of waterfront restaurants puts on a great party. There will be live music, a fireworks extravaganza, and a variety of food and drink options. While there, enjoy the Wonderland of Lights, a display that runs through the holiday season. Pretty nice for the last night of the year, right?

What do you think about the places we have mentioned? Have you ever visited them? If not, would you like to spend the New Year's Eve in one of them? Let us know in the comment section down below what are your plans for the last night of the year. We'd love to hear them!