5 Amazing Spots To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Florida

Photo by Arthur Chauvineau on Unsplash

Even though it is hard to believe 2022 is right around the corner since most of us are still processing 2020, New Year's Eve is almost here. It's true that most people will choose to spend the night at home, with their loved ones. But for those who are looking to have some fun with their group of friends, there are many cool events happening across the state. Depending on where you live and how much you are willing to travel to celebrate the New Year's Ever, we have put together a list to satisfy everyone's needs.

Here are our top choices for spending New Year's Eve in the sunny state of Florida:

1. Jacksonville

If you are in the area, in downtown Jacksonville, there will be a fireworks show over the St. Johns River that begins at midnight.

2. Miami

For hose living and spending the holidays in Miami, the New Year’s Eve Bayfront Park Party with free general admission is a great option to look into. Space is limited and doors open at 6 p.m.

3. St. Augustine Beach’s

St. Augustine Beach’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Light up the NIGHT!, includes a large fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier.

4. Broward County

Fort Lauderdale: Downtown Countdown will start at 4:30 p.m. and will continue through 1 a.m. It is taking place along Southwest Second Street and Fifth Avenue.

5. Fernandina Beach

The New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop on Front Street in downtown Fernandina Beach is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light Up Amelia and the city of Fernandina Beach will be hosting the annual event featuring music, food trucks and commercial vendors. The shrimp will drop at 7 p.m. followed immediately by fireworks.

What do you think about our picks? Did you find something interesting? If not, what are your plans?

How and where are you spending the last night of the year? Let us know in the comment section down below. If it's a public event, share it with others. Let's gather as many options as possible. Let's built a community in the comment section. Who knows, maybe you'll even find here someone to spend New Year's Eve with, if that's what's you're looking for.