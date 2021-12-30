7 Amazing Things You Must Do in Las Vegas

Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplas

Most people associate Las Vegas with partying hard, gambling, and expensive vacations, but it does not have to be like that. Sure, you can easily party every night and gamble all your money, but you can do much more than that.

In fact, Las Vegas can be a perfect choice for people of any age, including children. There are lots of fun activities that the little ones can enjoy, as well as fun things do to for adults (that don't include drinking or gambling). There are lots of hotels that are themselves amazing attractions, as well as exciting things like dancing fountains, and erupting volcanoes.

You can also find interesting museums, dozens of impressive shows, and many, many other fun things to do. On top of this, you can enjoy great weather year-round, and it's a great destination for both a getaway weekend and a one-week holiday. Without further due, here are some of the best things you can do in Las Vegas:

1. The Strip

It's not a surprise that The Strip is top of the list, since here is where you will find everything that's exciting about Las Vegas. The 2.5-mile-long central section of Las Vegas Boulevard, which runs through the city from northeast to southwest, is where the action is. It is lined with huge entertainment palaces, many built with a defining theme, and home to performance venues, luxury hotel rooms, and fine dining, and makes a great place to simply admire on an afternoon walk. However, it's particularly impressive at night, when the city is illuminated by an endless succession of glittering neon signs, and all types of music.

2. Venetian Hotel and Gondola Rides

The Venetian Hotel is one of the city's finest resorts and has many interesting tourist attractions. Inside is a themed shopping arcade built to resemble the city of Venice, complete with blue skies, canals, and gondoliers. The hotel also features recreations of the main attractions found in Venice, and the Venetian Gondola Rides are a great way to see the complex.

Situated out in front of the Venetian Hotel, near the sidewalk, boats await passengers who are then taken on a ride by their personable gondolier who sings as they take you through the shopping arcade inside the hotel. So if you've never been to Venice in Italy, you can easily have a similar experience in Las Vegas.

Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash

3. Bellagio Resort and Fountain Show

The Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas is absolutely massive. High-end services and fine dining restaurants are just a few things tourists can enjoy. But the most impressive and famous feature remains the fountain show. In front of the Bellagio, along the Strip, the dancing fountains perform a beautiful display of water set to music. From the sidewalk, visitors have a unique view. It is not a surprise that this is often described as the best free attraction in Las Vegas.

4.Helicopter Rides over Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon

Las Vegas is purely amazing, but to get the best view, you should definitely take a helicopter ride. And while you are at it, why not make a quick stop at the Grand Canyon, since it's close by. If you have limited time, this is probably the best way to explore not only Las Vegas but also its impressive surroundings.

photo by Pouyan Nahed on Unsplash

5. New York-New York Hotel

The New York-New York Hotel in Las Vegas is across the street from both the MGM Grand Hotel and the Excalibur Resort Hotel. The hotel is designed to appear like New York's skyline, complete with the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. A huge roller coaster, called the Big Apple Coaster, circles in and around the hotel, which makes the place a fun and unique experience for both children and adults. Take your time and wander around the hotel for as long as you want.

6. Caesar's Palace and The Colosseum

Caesar's Palace might be the most famous and well-appreciated complex in Las Vegas. Partly because the hotel is closely associated with shows held in its huge concert venue known as "The Colosseum." Top performers like Celine Dion, for example, perform here for extended periods, and shows are often booked out well in advance. So if you are visiting Las Vegas and hoping to see a performance here you should check out dates and ticket availability as early as possible.

7. Vegas Indoor Skydiving

If you always dreamt of skydiving but were too afraid to actually do it, Vegas Indoor Skydiving, you can get the experience without an airplane or parachute. Here, qualified instructors will escort you to a vertical wind tunnel where you are suited up in special gear. Once the fan is turned on, you can float effortlessly in the air.

