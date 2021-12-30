5 Underrated But Absolutely Amazing Beaches in Massachusetts

Photo by Aubrey Odom on Unsplash

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the US are located in Massachusetts. In order to prove it, here is a list of 5 breathtaking beaches in Massachusetts. If you've been visited any of them, we would love to hear your thoughts in the comment section down below.

1. Wingaersheek Beach

Located along the Annisquam River north of Boston, the half-mile-long Wingaersheek Beach is a popular destination among families. That's because most children love the shallow pools that form along the rocks at low tide.

During the high seasons, it's important to know that traffic can be a challenge, as can the parking, so it is best to arrive early. However, Wingaersheek Beach is especially nice in the fall off-season. In September, the crowds leave, and you can often have the beach to yourself.

2. Chatham Lighthouse Beach

Chatham Lighthouse Beach is the largest beach in the town of Chatham and is located only about half a mile from downtown. The wide scenic expanse of fine white sand is popular for nature walks to southern Monomoy Island.

However, animal lovers come to watch the daily migration of Chatham's seals and the many fishing boats, both large and small. Keep in mind that the currents at the beach are powerful, and swimming is prohibited at the southern tip of the beach. There is a well-marked swimming area, and there are no lifeguards, although there are beach patrols. The flag at the top of the stairs warns visitors of the dangerous conditions.

Photo by Nathan Anderson on Unsplash

3. Coast Guard Beach

Coast Guard Beach in Eastham is a beautiful beach that was actually listed as one of the top ten in the whole country. There is a boardwalk that runs all the way to the wide sandy expanse, which is very popular for volleyball, boogie-boarding, surfing, and watching seals, just to name some of the interesting activities.

The beach is part of the National Seashore and is surrounded by ancient dunes and marshlands. While the beach is often crowded in high season, you can find a secluded spot after a short walk and have a nice private time by the water. The waves are often huge, and there are always surfers trying to catch the next big one.

4. Crane Beach

Crane Beach in Ipswich is a large beach that is considered one of the most beautiful on the entire East Coast. Clean white sands, calm blue water, miles of shoreline, and breathtaking views make this beach one of the most popular holidays and weekend destinations.

The beach is surrounded by large dunes that protect the coast from storms. There is a five-mile long trail that meanders across the dunes and salt marshes, and through one of the largest pitch pine forests on the North Shore There are kids playing in the sand, swimming, playing volleyball, or enjoying the sun, and there is something for everyone, for sure.

5. Head of the Meadow

If you are looking for a postcard-worthy New England sandy dune experience, look no further and go visit Head of the Meadow in Truro on Cape Cod. Paths of tall seagrass lead to one of the most beautiful stretches of sand in Massachusetts.

The unpopulated area has dramatic vistas of ponds, dunes, and typical saltbox cottages. Forty miles of coastline lining the eastern elbow of Cape Cod are dotted with sand bars that have claimed many a shipwreck over hundreds of years. At low tide, you can often see the remains of the Frances, which was lost in an 1872 storm. Luckily, all aboard were rescued.