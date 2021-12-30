5 Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

Rob Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093kMD_0dZMUQN300
Photo by Karolina Bobek ✌ on Unsplash

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful places in America. Those who have been here, keep coming back and some of them even consider moving here. Those who have never been to South Carolina, sure plan to change that in the near future.

It's easy to see why so many people love it here, to be honest. There are lots of beautiful places scattered around the state, the food is amazing, and everybody is welcoming. Can it get better than this? Some even say it's the best state in the US when it comes to the value you get for what you pay.

If you're still doubting, we've put together a list of 5 absolutely gorgeous places in South Carolina. If you ever decide to come here, make sure you don't miss them. If you've been to South Carolina, or even better, if you live in the state, we'd love to know what you think of our list. Have you been to these places? What did you think about them? Let us know in the comment section down bellow.

In the meantime, here is our list of must-see places in South Carolina:

1. Columbia

Since Columbia is the capital city of the state of South Carolina, it seemed only fair to make it tome of the list. But that's not why we have decided to put it on the list in the first places. We highly recommend to visit it because it's a city that is filled with history, romance, and charm - which makes it a great stop for couples of all ages. If you're looking to impress your parter or simply take them on a surprise holiday, look no further because this is one of the best places you could choose.

If you are feeling adventurous, you can even take a canoe ride on the Columbia Canal, kayak in Riverfront Park, or walk the trails of Saluta Shoals Park. All of them are great fun and make for an exciting experience to share with your loved one.

If you are looking for history, then make sure you do not miss the South Carolina State Museum, where you can learn about the state's history and important events throughout the ages.

2. Folly Beach

For the locals or those who come often to South Carolina, this place doesn't need an introduction. But for those who are new here and have never been to South Carolina, let us tell you that you cannot visit the state without exploring Folly Beach, at least for a couple of hours.

It's a great place to rent a kayak or a paddle board and enjoy the calm waters, where you can even see some dolphins, if you are lucky. It's a great place for those who love fishing, too. Make sure you don't miss it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9mxL_0dZMUQN300
Photo by Bre Smith on Unsplash

3. Blue Ridge Mountains

From Folly Beach, we move on to Blue Ridge Mountains which is the absolute best place for those who love adventure. Hiking around the area is truly one of a kind experience. But that's not the only thing you can do here. You can walk, bike or even drive around the area. Whatever you choose to do, make sure you put it on your list, especially if you are traveling with you children.

4. Georgetown

For those who are looking for a long weekend getaway that also has incredible seaside views, Georgetown is the way to go. It's one of the oldest towns in the state and its gorgeous buildings will surely make an impression on those who love history. The town is also famous for having incredible tasty seafood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vauie_0dZMUQN300
Photo by Andrew Shelley on Unsplash

5. Pawleys Island

Last but not least, the town of Pawleys Island is definitely a charming place that you don't want to miss. For those who love history, the incredible homes in the historic district will easily become a point of interest. Even though it's not very big, there are many local restaurants in Pawleys Island, where tourists are always greeted with a big smile and open heart.

What did you think about our choices? Would you agree that these are some of the most beautiful places in South Carolina? Have you visited them? If so, what did you think? We would love to hear your opinion about spending a holiday in SC. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

