6 Fun Things To Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Photo by Cody Silver on Unsplash

South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the US and if you have not explored it yet, it's time to do it. And what better place to start than Charleston? Whether you are traveling solo or with your family and friends, there is something for everybody:

1. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens

It's not just garden lovers who will be enchanted by the year-round beauty of Magnolia Plantation's extensive gardens. These are America's oldest publicly accessed gardens, first opened to visitors in 1870, although portions of them date to two centuries earlier. They are also the nation's last large-scale Romantic-style garden, in contrast to most show gardens where nature is controlled and shaped by formal beds, paths, and landscaping. Nurtured by generation after generation of the same family, the gardens have grown as each subsequent owner added new features. You can take a guided tour of the house, visit an Antebellum cabin, take a boat tour, see exhibits, and take younger visitors to a nature center and petting zoo.

2. The Angel Oak

A visit to the Angel Oak Park on John’s Island near Charleston is both fascinating and educational. The famous Angel Oak is believed to be at least 400 years old and is easily the largest living organism east of the Mississippi. Your children will be able to get right up close to the mighty tree which reaches a height of 65ft (six stories) and has an abundance of enormous branches, some of which have grown over 180 feet long. The tree has survived numerous natural disasters, floods, and hurricanes and continues to provide an impressive presence which most children find intriguing.

Photo by Andrew Shelley on Unsplash

3. Waterfront Park

A place where tourists and locals gather to relax and enjoy the views of Charleston Harbor, the 12-acre Waterfront Park stretches along more than 1,000 feet of waterfront. Old-fashioned park benches and double swings face the water, where sailboats and larger ships are common sights. Fountains, including the unusual Pineapple Fountain, are lighted at night, and seasonal flower gardens add splashes of color. The park's central location near the City Market and historic sights, along with its free Wi-Fi, make it even more popular.

4. Watch Basket Weavers at the Old City Market

One of the most popular things to do in Charleston is to browse through the old market building, a prominent landmark in the historic district. Lively and colorful, it is a good place for souvenir shopping and just absorbing the local atmosphere. Vendors sell locally made handicrafts and traditional food products like stone-ground grits, but the prime souvenirs of Charleston are the beautiful sweetgrass baskets. As tourists watch fascinated, Gullah artisans in the open-air "sheds" alongside the market hall weave these intricate works of art from native Lowcountry rushes, creating treasures that are among the country's oldest and most highly prized traditional crafts. The techniques and patterns originated in West Africa, and these baskets are the quintessential souvenir of Charleston. Built in 1841 in the Greek Revival style, the red sandstone building with green ironwork trim, along with its sheds, are among the more than 100 sites in the city listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

5. Calhoun Mansion

Calhoun Mansion is a 35-room Italianate mansion built in 1876 for businessman George W. Williams and his family. It is the largest historic private home in Charleston and arguably one of the most beautiful. Open to the public, it is part of many tours of the city’s historic downtown. Elegant and stately, the mansion has a grand ballroom, high ceilings, terraces, elevators, piazzas, Japanese gardens, and even a koi pond. Lawyer and preservationist Howard Stahl bought it in 2004 after it had been meticulously renovated and is using it today to display his extensive collection of Gilded Age artifacts.

6. South Carolina Aquarium

One of the most popular things to do for families in Charleston is the South Carolina Aquarium. Despite its name, it isn't just home to underwater creatures. Birds, land-dwelling mammals, plants, and reptiles join the sea inhabitants in every kid's favorite Charleston attraction. The emphasis is on participation, so in addition to the two-story, 385,000-gallon aquarium tank, where there are daily interactive shows, you'll find Shark Shallows, where you can touch sharks and rays, and a touch tank with starfish and other creatures. To get a feel for the behind-the-scenes animal care, visitors can tour the aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital - South Carolina's only hospital for sick and injured sea turtles. The aquarium's best-loved resident is Caretta, a 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle that lives in the Great Ocean Tank.

