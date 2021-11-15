6 Amazing Things To Do in Utah

Photo by Michael Hart on Unsplash

For many people across the globe, the USA feels like a country that has it all. And it probably does, at least in terms of what it has to offer to those who love to travel. From huge and well-developed cities, filled with skyscrapers, to national parks that offer breathtaking views, there's something for everybody. The trick is to know what you want and find the place that has it. If you dream about super tall buildings and want to feel like you are living the American dream, then you should book a trip to New York City. If you want to see what living on an island feels like, and surfing is on your bucket list, then head to Hawaii. If you want to eat at the same restaurants as your favorite movie stars, and want to cross paths with them while walking your dog on the beach, then California is where you should move. Lastly, if you want to see some of the best national parks in the country, then head over to Utah, one of the most fascinating states in America. To help you out a bit, here are a few things you can do in Utah:

1. Zion National Park

Less than three hours away from the famous Las Vegas, you can find Zion National Park that features some of Utah's most outstanding scenery. Red rock cliffs, waterfalls, and stunning vistas are some of the key attractions. Many of the park's most impressive sites are found in Zion Canyon, along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, which follows the valley floor. Sometimes referred to as a vertical park due to its sheer vertical walls, Zion is a hiker's paradise so make sure to put it on your list if you love hiking.



Photo by George Stackpole on Unsplash

2. Arches National Park

Arches National Park is located just outside Moab, a town well-known by mountain bikers and outdoor adventurers. It is home to more than 2,000 natural stone arches. The most famous of these, and the most photographed, is Delicate Arch, standing like a horseshoe jutting out of the ground, framing the distant mountains. Numerous walking trails and hikes lead to the most popular arches and other interesting rock formations. But many of the main highlights can be seen right from the scenic drives through the park and easily accessed from the parking areas. Some of the best places to visit in the park are Devil's Garden, Delicate Arch, Fiery Furnace, Double Arch, Park Avenue, Balanced Rock, the Windows, Broken Arch, and Sandstone Arch.

3. Monument Valley

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park is located on the Navajo Indian Reservation on the Utah-Arizona border. Numerous films and commercials have been shot in this scenic area, which is famous for its spectacular red mesas and stone pinnacles so you might recognize it. Within the park is Valley Drive, a one-way, 17-mile, self-drive dirt road running between the buttes and through the dramatic landscape. Pullouts all along the route offer great opportunities for photography and soaking up the scenery.

4. Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park, Utah has three sections, but the main portion, which attracts the majority of sightseers, is Island in the Sky. This area offers incredible vistas looking out over carved canyons and beyond to the snow-capped mountains. It is arguably as impressive as the Grand Canyon in its own unique way, and far less visited. One of the main attractions in Island in the Sky is Mesa Arch.

5. Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park is located at an elevation of 8,000 to over 9,000 feet and receives snowfall during the winter months and into spring. Temperatures up here, even in summer, can be cool to very cold. The best time to visit is from April to October, especially if you are planning on staying at one of the campgrounds in the area. For those in a hurry, a scenic drive runs through the park and provides numerous lookouts all along the canyon. However, it's worth venturing down into the forest on one of the numerous hiking trails in the park to fully appreciate it.



Photo by Ellis Dieperink on Unsplash

6. Park City

Park City in Utah has three world-class mountain resorts, and it is the biggest place to go skiing and snowboarding in the States. Every year, it welcomes millions of visitors to its sparkling slopes. Its magnificent mountains have a remarkable number of runs for guests to ski or snowboard down. Having hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, Park City is the place to go if you want to enjoy some snow.