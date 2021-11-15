7 Amazing Things To Do in New Jersey

Photo by Joey Pedras on Unsplash

Located between Philadelphia and New York, New Jersey is often underappreciated. With its amazing beaches, parks, and night places, New Jersey can make for a pretty fun and exciting holiday. On top of that, you can also get a nice deal, since the destination is also budget-friendly. So if you are looking to spice things up, here are some of the best things you can do in New Jersey.

1. Cape May

Without a doubt, Cape May is on one of New Jersey’s most beautiful shores. It's located at the southernmost tip of the Cape May peninsula, where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, and it is the nation’s oldest beach resort destination. Thanks to its location and the transportation by ferry to Ocean City, Maryland, it is easily accessible to anyone. Here you can find beautiful beaches, historic beachfront homes, and a welcoming feeling to visitors through its small-town environment. Since there are plenty of bars, restaurants, and cafes where to relax, you can easily spend a few days here without getting bored.



Photo by r m on Unsplash

2. Newmark Museum

The largest museum in the state of New Jersey, the Newark Museum was originally established in 1909 and is notable for its Tibetan and African collections. The museum now also includes the historic 1885 Ballantine House and is committed to the natural sciences and community partnerships. The Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden, located behind the museum building, is a space where various performances, concerts, educational events, and artistic gatherings are held. It's a great place to visit for those traveling with their families.

3. USS New Jersey

The ship was first launched in 1942, taking part in the conflict of World War 2 and later, wars in the Middle East. Once a floating behemoth, today is a museum and can be found moored peacefully on the Delaware River. Visits to the ship include guided tours and allow viewing of many exhibits, artifacts, and documents relating to the vessel’s eventful history. For a truly memorable and unique experience, it is now possible to take an evening tour or even stay aboard the ship overnight.

4. Adventure Aquarium

If you are traveling with kids, or if you are a big fan of the underwater world, then you should really not miss the Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey. At the moment, it is the only aquarium in the world that exhibits hippos, and one of only six in the United States where you’ll find Little Blue penguins. The impressive facilities are spread over 2,000 square feet of public floor space and tanks containing over two million gallons of water.

5. Atlantic City

Another popular and beautiful resort town in New Jersey is Atlantic City, home to the famous Boardwalk. The boardwalk was built in 1870 and is a promenade with various seaside attractions including a number of piers and hotels. The Boardwalk is 4 miles long, which you can explore on foot if you want, but you can also rent a bike.



Photo by Harold Wainwright on Unsplash

6. Thomas Edison National Historical Park

This Historic National Park is the site of the former laboratory and home of Thomas Edison. Within these two buildings, Thomas Edison experimented and invented objects such as the first-ever batteries and primitive movie cameras and sound recording devices. When visiting the park, you get the chance to admire some of the original objects used by Edison himself. The home of Edison is a 29-room mansion and has been preserved excellently, but keep in mind that the tickets are limited, and you should book in advance.

7. Delaware Water Gap

Situated on the state borders of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Delaware Water Gap National Recreational Area covers an immense area of over 70,000 acres. It includes an impressive 40-mile chunk of the Delaware River which serves as a protected recreational area and has two visitor centers that both offer information on the history, geography and recreation in the area. It's one of the best places around to enjoy outdoor activities like fishing, camping, kayaking, and more.



