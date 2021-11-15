6 Exciting Things To Do in Seattle





Photo by Zhifei Zhou on Unsplash

If you look at lists of the best cities to visit in America, you'll not find Seattle on most of them. In fact, Seattle might just be one of the most underappreciated cities in the US. One of the reasons why can be the weather which is known to be much less pleasant than in California, for example. But even if it's raining a lot, Seattle is still a wonderful city, and it's worth paying it a visit. If you want to travel around the USA, and you want to take a break from the popular cities, like New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, head over to Seattle, and let yourself be surprised. To help you prepare yourself for the visit, here are some of the best things you can do in Seattle.

1. Chihuly Garden and Glass

This forward-thinking museum inspires creativity and imagination as much as it pays tribute to the glass artist Dale Chihuly., through a surreal landscape of colorful glass sculptures that interact with the natural environment. The magnum opus of the museum is arguably the Glasshouse. This towering 40-foot-tall work of art is the result of Chihuly’s fondness for conservatories. The centerpiece inside is a massive 100-foot-long sculpture, which is one of Chihuly’s largest suspended sculptures. The artwork takes on different qualities throughout the day, as the natural light changes it.

2. Seattle Great Wheel

Even though it was only built a few years ago, in 2012, the Seattle Great Wheel has quickly become a must-see, if you are visiting the city. The wheel adds an entirely new sightseeing perspective, thanks to its location perched on the end of Pier 57. Enjoy three revolutions around in one of the air-conditioned gondolas to see the city, water, and mountains on the horizon.



Photo by Felipe Galvan on Unsplash

3. Bainbridge Island

Only a 35-minute trip from the Seattle Ferry Terminal, Bainbridge Island makes a great day trip for families or couples, even on a short stay in Seattle. Whether you walk, drive, or ride your bike off the boat, you’ll arrive in downtown Winslow quickly. From there, you can explore the bookstores, coffee shops, clothing boutiques, and cafés that line Winslow Way, or head to Waterfront Park and City Dock.

4. Space Needle

Sure, everything on this list sounds amazing, but the most famous place is, without a double, The Space Needle, which is also considered to be one of the most iconic landmarks of the USA. Built for the 1962 World's Fair, it's a futuristic observation tower and the most prominent building in the Seattle skyline. If you want, you can reach the top of the Space Needle by elevator for unparalleled 360-degree views of the area.



Photo by Emma Claire on Unsplash

5. Seattle Seaplanes

Fany a ride with a pilot? If so, you can find lots of them at Seattle Seaplanes. Not only do they all offer private pilot training, but for visitors, their 20-minute scenic flight tour of Seattle on a charming single-engine seaplane offers an impressive overview of the city. It's so good that it's hard to pick a single highlight of this exciting journey that careens through clouds and over the Ballard Locks, the Floating Bridges, and Lake Washington, but the birds'-eye-view of Seattle's Space Needle and the downtown skyline leaves an indelible impression.

6. Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)

If you are a big music fan, then you should really not miss the Museum of Pop Music in Seattle. Music, science fiction, and pop culture all come together in this impressive place. The Frank Gehry-designed building looks like a smashed guitar from above, while inside, its colorful exhibits cover everything from the history of indie video games and horror films to Nirvana, the Seahawks, and more.