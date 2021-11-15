Photo by Leonel Heisenberg on Unsplash

Most people have South Carolina on their bucket list, and even more, people dream about living here, at least for a few months. Why? Because the state truly feels like it has it all. Breathtaking beaches, nice weather, great food, and friendly people - what more could you ask for? Well, as with everything else, there are pros and cons of living here. We have put together a list of pros and cons of living in South Carolina but would love to hear your opinion, too. What do you love about South Carolina? How about the things you don't like about the state? Would you move here? If so, why? If not, why not? Let us know in the comments. Until then, here are our thoughts on it.

Pros of living in South Carolina

Rich in arts and culture

South Carolina is rich in history and cultural diversity. With its film festivals, world-class restaurants, some of the best fresh seafood, dairy products and produce in the US, art galleries, concerts, theatres, historical monuments, award-winning universities and schools, and easily accessed quality health care, this beautiful state offers the best of what matters to your quality of life.

Truly friendly people

In South Carolina, you will find that the communities are warm and welcoming to visitors, whether your move there is temporary or permanent. Part of the reason for this attitude toward life is from the culture, but you will also discover that the pace of each day is more relaxed here compared to the urban centers that you can find to the north. It is a place where almost every day feels like a vacation if that is a priority, making it an ideal place to find a home and raise a family.

Great weather

If you’re like most people, you prefer a day of sunshine and blue skies over a cloudy, rainy day. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in South Carolina, sunny day with lower humidity is what you can expect most days. Yes, it can be hot and humid during the summer, which can last longer than 3 months, but once that ends, you'll enjoy pleasant days.



Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash

Cons of living in South Carolina

The cost of living can be pretty high

The cost of living in South Carolina is considerably higher when you compare the cost of your essentials. You will pay more for your utilities, housing, and healthcare access when living here. Grocery costs are somewhat similar when looking at the southeast as a region, but there are only a handful of places where you can save some money. You will want to carefully consider your budget before moving to the state to ensure that your employment opportunities, retirement benefits, or other sources of income can cover what you require.

Floods and hurricanes can be a problem

In the rainy season, certain areas of the state are more prone to flood warnings. And even if you happen to live in a safe zone, there’s still the risk that a surprise flood could happen. It’s critical to speak to your policy providers to ensure that you have the necessary provisions in place to protect your home. Also, a few devastating hurricanes have done a number on the state in times past, so that's also something to keep in mind.

High taxes

Although the fuel tax in South Carolina is exceptionally low compared to the national standard, the other taxes that you will pay for the items you want are relatively high, so that's also something important to read about before moving to South Carolina.What about you? What do you think are the pros and cons of living in South Carolina? Let us know in the comments below.



