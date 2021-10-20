Facebook reportedly plans to change its name as part of company rebrand

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

When it comes to Mark Zuckerberg and the products he owns, you either like them, or you don't. A few years ago, we didn't even think we would be so connected to each other. Now, it seems like the most of us can't go a few hours, maybe even minutes without checking Facebook or Instagram.

We are aware what everybody else is doing: what our neighbours are eating for breakfast, and where are our estranged cousins like to go on vacation. It's still a debate how good social media actually is for our mental health, but that's a topic for another day. Today, we are only focusing on Facebook, and the rumour that Mark Zuckerberg plans to change the company's name as part of a rebranding process.

With all the scandals the company had in the past couple of years, this should not come as a surprise. Many publicists would say that's it's not such a bad idea after all. But is it, though? Will changing the company's name erase everything that has happened from the public's mind. We shall wait and see.

For now, all we know that Mark Zuckerberg plans to change to rename the social media company that plays such a big role in our lives. The news comes from The Verge , which quotes a source with direct knowledge of the matter. According to the report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name change at Facebook's Connect conference, with is scheduled for next week, on Oct. 28, but the announcement could happen sooner than that.

Facebook does not comment on rumor or speculation, a company spokesperson said in response to a question about the potential name change.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

In case you don't know, inn addition to its flagship social media network, Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. A name change could position the three mega platforms under an umbrella brand, similar to the structure used by Google, which sits under parent company Alphabet, but for now, these are still yet to be confirmed.

Facebook already has more than 10,000 employees building consumer hardware like AR glasses that Mark Zuckerberg believes will eventually be as ubiquitous as smartphones.

“We will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company”, said Mark in an interview published in The Verge, in July this year.

As mentioned above, Facebook isn’t the first well-known tech company to change its company name as its ambitions expand. Back in 2015, Google also reorganised entirely under a holding company which is now called Alphabet, partly to signal that it was no longer just a search engine, but a sprawling conglomerate with companies making driverless cars and health tech.

Another example is Snapchat, which rebranded to Snap Inc. in 2016, the same year it started calling itself a “camera company”, and debuted its first pair of Spectacles camera glasses.

The two famous rebrands worked just fine, so we will have to wait in see if this report turns out to be true, and Facebook will also change its name as part of company rebrand. We will also have to wait and see if this is the only big change Mark Zuckerberg is planning or if there are more changes. If so, how will they impact us?

This month, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went offline for five hours after routine maintenance went wrong, disrupting all of Facebook’s services including its own internal communications and physical security services. While we may not like it, those five hours were strange for all of us because all of a sudden we didn't have access to any of the apps we are used to use multiple times a day. Today, it's how we connect to each other, and for some of us it was scary to loose that connection, and this should make us think about the impact social media truly has on our lives.

Until Zuckerberg makes an official statement, what would you think would be the best name for Facebook? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.