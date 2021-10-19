Experts Warn More Food Shortages Are Coming to Grocery Stores

Rob Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq2Rn_0cU8mPGN00
Photo by Liuba Bilyk on Unsplash

#EmptyShelvesJoe has been trending on social media for the last couple of days, and that's because, as you might have noticed, lots of supermarket shelves are well, empty. People are complaining about not finding the products they are looking for, and schools across the United States are forced to change their menus because of food shortages.

Unfortunately, experts warn the situation will continue for a few more weeks, and we might be dealing with it during the holiday season, too.

Why Does America face supply-chain disruption and food shortages?

The short answer would be because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the problem is far more complex than that. However, the main reason why the global supply chain has been disrupted is because the demand for goods has spiked, while the economy slowly recovers from the problems it has faced in 2020. Therefore, the entire world is dealing with food shortages, from the United States, to Europe and Asia, as well.

On top of this, there is a shortage of warehouse workers, and trucks drivers, leading to a situation where the supply chain can simply not keep up with the demand.

This Wednesday, the White House announced a series of measures intended to ease the crisis that is threatening to disrupt the U.S. holiday season. President Biden said that the country's two busiest ports (Los Angeles and Long Beach) would expand around-the-clock operations to unload an estimated 500,000 containers waiting on cargo ships offshore, working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Traditionally. U.S. ports have only been open on weekdays and are generally closed at nights and weekends.

At the moment, truckloads of goods are waiting in distribution centres for drivers, and some of the world’s biggest ports are experiencing a backlog of cargo as the vast global supply chain struggles to adapt to changing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets has published a report analysing the 22 most influential ports in the world and found that 77% of them are experiencing above-average wait times this year. Of those ports, the ones in Los Angeles and Long Beach were found to be the most inefficient of them all.

What are the effects of the supply chain crisis?

In few words, this global crisis is inflating the prices for customers and reducing both buying power and consumer confidence. In a report released on Monday, Moody’s Analytics warned that a variety of factors have created conditions where food and other essential goods could soon be in short supply.

"Border controls and mobility restrictions, unavailability of a global vaccine pass, and pent-up demand from being stuck at home have combined for a perfect storm where global production will be hampered because deliveries are not made in time, costs and prices will rise and GDP growth worldwide will not be as robust as a result", reads the report.

As mentioned above, the shortage of drivers is a huge problem, and the Moody report confirms this.The shortage of drivers has been linked covid-19, and the lack of universality in the current response to covid-19 across the world.

Some nations, like China, are still aiming to prevent all covid-19 cases, while the US and UK have loosened the restrictions this year in an attempt to allow a return to normality. This imbalance means that drivers and their vehicles are not able to travel as freely as they once were. Moody’s analysts wrote: "This presents a serious challenge to harmonizing the rules and regulations by which transport workers move in and out of ports and hubs around the world.”

While there is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the supply chain, could it be more than this? According to ar article published in The Guardian, some specific policies could have had a major impact, as well.

"What we’re experiencing is also the net result of decades of policy choices starting in the 1970s that emphasized consumer sovereignty over citizenship. The consolidation of power into the hands of private equity financiers and monopolists over the last four decades has left us uniquely unprepared to manage a supply shock", reads the article.

What are your thoughts on this? Does it have an impact on your lifestyle, and what do you thing are the main causes of this supply chain crisis? Leave a comment in the comment section below.

