Teachers and Educators Get Free Breakfast at McDonald's This Week

Rob Adams

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

We all remember when McDonald's introduced “Thank You” appreciation meals in spring 2020, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. While it may seem like a lifetime ago, it was only one year ago. During the two-week campaign that took place in the spring of 2020, restaurants all over the country gave out 12 million meals to health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, as a "thank you" for all their effort.

Unfortunately, more than one year later, we are pretty much in the same situation. We are still in a pandemic, and the cases of covid seem to rise again. So McDonald's decided to give "thank you" meals to educators, as well. The campaign will last the entire work week and will be throughout the nation so you can get yours, wherever you live.

The fast-food chain is holding a five-day breakfast giveaway for teachers, school staff and administrators who can get a free “Thank You Meal” until Oct. 15 at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.

In order to get your "Thank You Meal", you simply have to provide a valid work ID. The meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box with a choice of one entree, hash browns and a beverage. The program was indeed inspired by teacher appreciation campaigns at other local restaurants, but also by the campaign made for health care workers that took place last year, as mentioned.

"We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for all that they've been doing and what they do really every day," Healan said. "It truly is just a gesture for us to say 'thank you'", told Jennifer “JJ” Healan (McDonalds’ vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement) USA Today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vmt67_0cO4gBnZ00
McDonald's

General Rules of The Campaign

As mentioned, the campaign will take place from Oct. 11 until Oct. 15, and there is a limit of one per person during breakfast hours, but this rule can vary by location. Breakfast hours usually end at 10:30 a.m. The entrée choices are an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. The drink choices are a medium hot or iced coffee or soft drink. Menu options can vary as well so make sure to ask your local restaurant.

Show Gratitude to Your Favorite Teacher

If you are not a teacher yourself but want to thank a teacher online for their effort, McDonald's also is inviting its fans to honor teachers with a social media campaign using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram now through Oct. 15. The chain will spotlight some of the most heartfelt messages on its channels and local owners and operators will surprise teachers with breakfast delivery at their schools. So if you have a favorite teacher, this is you chance to make them a nice surprise.

While there are still many awful things going on around the globe, it's campaign like this that give us hope and put a smile on our faces. It's a nice reminder to appreciate the people around us for what they are doing to help us and our families get through this pandemic and see the end of it. So even if the people you are grateful for are not teacher and cannot benefit from a free breakfast, take them out for a nice meal yourself. We can all turn this wonderful campaign into a personal campaign and give "Thank You Meals" to our friends, family member, or neighbours.

Being kind is the best thing you can do, by far.

