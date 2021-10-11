A Plane Crashed in a Neighborhood near San Diego

Photo by Matt Chesin on Unsplash

One plane crashed within block of Santana High School in Santee, on Monday afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured. After the crash, which happened around noon near the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets, smoke was visible above Santee. The officials were fast to intervene and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged locals to steer clear of the 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue in the city of Santee, which is just about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, to avoid any problems.

From the first informations, it seems like at least two building appear to have been damaged by the fire, but the news seem to have the situation under control. For now, it appear there were no victims. On top of this, it's also unknown how many people were abroad the plane.

At around 12:30 p.m school officials made an official announcement on Twitter saying that no students had been harmed when the plane crashed, and that the campus has been secured. Soon after, only about 30 minutes later, they said the campus had been returned to its normat status, and some students are on their lunch break while others are being released for the day.

It's important tot mention that this crash is not the first to happen in Santee, unfortunately. An aircraft came down in Santee, three years ago, killing two people and one dog.

Update: it appears there have been two victims in today's crash. More to follow.

Updates in real time, here.

