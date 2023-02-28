How a Bamboo Bike Changed My Business Model

A complete @bamboocycles bamboo bike in the road geometry Photo by bamboocycles.com

My name is Diane Hailey and I own Roanoke Boutique Hotel, a B&B in Virginia. This is the story of how I helped bring bamboo bikes to the U.S., but it’s also the story of how bamboo bikes changed how I run my hospitality business.

As an entrepreneur and small business owner, my annual rituals are scheduled very differently than when I was a nine to five office worker. Back in my W-2 days, I had two weeks off per year, with one week deemed a summer beach week and the other five days reserved for child emergencies. Now, as the owner/operator of a micro B&B in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, and no longer the mother of small children, my world is much larger and I can stretch my legs a bit more. As a single woman, that has meant making peace with solo travel. At first, solo travel meant quick trips to East Coast tourist traps, with high population density and large hotels. But, in the past few years, I’ve ventured out. Two years ago, I decided to try Costa Rica, dipping my toe into the more remote locations of the world. Still not completely comfortable with going too far from my all-inclusive hotel, I rented a bike instead of a car to trek to my daily surf lessons.

The bike rental shop in the jungle of Nosara was called BambooCycles and shop owner, Agustin, could not have been more helpful and sweet. An Argentinian ex-pat, he had met Diego Cardenas, owner of BambooCycles, in Mexico City and the two had come up with a way to bring grass-made bikes to eco-conscious Guanacaste Peninsula. Considered a blue zone, the Nosara region of Costa Rica is a special blend of earth-friendliness, pinto gallo, and surf culture. Its the perfect place to fall in love with bamboo building.

Agustin had a wide selection of bamboo bikes for me to choose from. I could take the mountain bike, a gravel bike, a city bike or a single speed cruiser. I opted for the cruiser as it came side arms to haul my surfboard through the dusty streets.

At the end of my visit, I returned my trusty steed to Agustin, feeling much fitter after 10 days pumping a single speed bike. I also felt the moral superiority of an American who had just lived 10 days not using gasoline. I had always been a hippie in the world of hospitality. I don’t buy single-use plastics, I offer water in refillable glass decanters, I only use cloth washable napkins, complimentary toiletries are in refillable containers, and even the toilet paper is made from recycled material. However, none of those green initiatives held a soy, lead-free candle to the bamboo bike experience. I told Agustin to box up my rental bike and ship it to Virginia and handed him my credit card.

To my surprise, Agustin responded that the bikes were not for sale, “you have to build your own bamboo bike” he said. He handed me my credit card and Diego’s information in Mexico City, and told me to contact him to attend a workshop. I left Costa Rica and my sweet bamboo ride behind.

Back home, I was undeterred. Determined to keep my Nosara fitness and moral superiority alive, I called the WhatsApp number on the card. Diego kindly explained that, indeed, he runs do-it-yourself workshops all over Central and South America, and I was more than welcome to fly down and build a bike to ship home. After we discussed flights, accommodations, shipping costs, etc, the call turned from me flying to him to him flying to me. We decided the better option would be for me to host a workshop at my B&B. Our commitment was two ends of a bargain. I would coordinate the event and find 7 participants. He would ship the bamboo, carbon fiber components and himself to Roanoke, Virginia for the 3-day workshop.

Neither end of the bargain was easy. I had never hosted a mechanical engineering event before, and he had never instructed a build in English or in the Continental U.S. (He does host an annual workshop in Puerto Rico). To find seven people willing and able to pay almost $700 for a bike frame they make themselves meant I would need to delve further into sustainability than I ever dreamed. I needed to put myself in the midst of smart, conscientious builder-types. I had to find the people who invest in sustainable materials and ride bikes and enjoy do-it-yourself projects. Here’s how I found them:

* Smart, conscientious people read. I did the almost unthinkable. I advertised in a print magazine that writes for outdoor enthusiast readers.

* I posted flyers in local cooperative grocery stores and coffee shops.

* I emailed the engineering department at Virginia Tech, which is 30 miles away, but regarded as our “local” college.

I invited my own customers, guests who were already drawn to my “outdoorsy” B&B in the mountains.

After a successful 2022 workshop, I learned several things that I have married into my day-to-day business routine.

Be open to unique relationships. We assume giving “a hand up” means men helping women, but, in this case, a woman business owner created an opportunity for a male business owner.

Set boundaries and stick to your policies. If I’m tough enough to build my own bike, I’m tough enough to stand by own rules.

Carve out time each year to use your business to create community. Every business can contribute to its own community in some way or it wouldn’t be successful.

The second annual BambooCycles workshop will be held at Roanoke Boutique Hotel June 2-4, 2023. Cost of the workshop is $695. If you are interested in attending, go to Diego’s website at bamboocycles.com/DIY or contact Diane at hello@roanokeboutiquehotel.com or go to her website.