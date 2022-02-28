Aurora, CO

Three Injured as Floor Collapses at House Party

Road Schooled by Joe Trey: AKA Adventure Hermit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLmtj_0eQOtcsI00
Firefighters Outside Collapsed Floor at House PartySouth Metro Fire

Last night, around 9:30 PM, a house party at E. Princeton Pl. in Aurora resulted in a large section of floor collapsing under the weight of teenagers attending a house party. Various reports state the number in attendance to be anywhere from 150 to 300 students from three schools, Grandview, Smoky Hill, and Eaglecrest. Videos on Snapchat show people having a good time jumping and singing. As the floor collapses, an adult appears to sleep nearby. A moment later, several teens fell into the basement below while others clung to the edges of the collapsing floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYoQC_0eQOtcsI00
Rescue Crews Assist the InjuredSouth Metro Fire Department

South Metro Fire Report

According to South Metro Fire, they transported three juveniles to local hospitals. Two with minor injuries and one more serious. The collapse triggered a gas leak, but rescue teams terminated services safely.

A Technical Rescue Team stabilized the damaged structure. Firefighters completed multiple searches of the home and confirmed that no one else was trapped.

Cars and People Scatter Through the Neighborhood

We observed several cars accelerating through the neighborhood following the incident—packs of teenagers cut between houses and down pathways, many screaming and others crying. At the same time, dozens of police cars, several firetrucks, and at least four ambulances rushed toward the home, closing off access from multiple directions. One entrance remained uncovered. We witnessed a steady stream of cars racing toward the house through that access. Later, it was learned that these were primarily parents tipped off on social media and the chaos happening throughout the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBiHm_0eQOtcsI00
Rescue Vehicle Outside Home with Collapsed FloorSouth Metro Fire Department

Adults at the incident location took to social media to answer speculations spreading across NextDoor and Ring services. They claimed the event was small and private. However, they believe it grew out of hand as the location was shared across social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMd0t_0eQOtcsI00
Collapsed Floor: Young Woman Seen Standing in Top Left Corner, as Kids Fall into Basement.Screenshot from Personal Snap Chat

Aftermath

Dozens of police cruisers crawled through the neighborhood, looking for stragglers. Meanwhile, rescue crews stabilized the home, and the Red Cross came in to help those displaced by the damages.

Many teens present at the party continued to post through the evening to confirm the safety of those they attended. By morning local TV news stations were broadcasting the social media footage shared by teens in attendance of the collapse.

Social Media Video Shared by Channel 4 News Colorado

The story is still developing.

