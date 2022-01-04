Old age hurts and pains (work of fiction inspired by true events)

Whenever you reach out your hand for mine and keep it in your frail grasp, I feel the deep longing in your eyes even before hearing your voice asking to be taken out for a walk far from here. I tell you no- but that pains me too. I explain that darkness and freezing cold nights are not really favorable for the breather you want. A very faint and resigned "Oh..." was all you managed and then you started dozing off. I let go of your hand, but you held on tighter and asked me to stay until you fall asleep. I obliged. The many tasks can wait, the deadlines do not matter now. I stay like you wanted and waited for the even steady breathing that signals your deep sleep, your hold loosens, and I get up and tuck you in under the heavy blanket.

Leaving the door ajar, I tiptoed out, having memorized the hallway by now and made my way to the kitchen downstairs. Five am, cup of coffee in hand, I stayed near the window and sat down on the worn-out easy chair. Your favorite spot when you could still walk independently. The same place where you said you'd watched your own children and their younger ones played. I imagined how fun that must have been, the sound of children at play, their laughter and jubilant screams filling the air until the darkening skies signal another end to their day and it was time to come in for dinner that your lovely wife prepared. She was a thing of beauty then and had a very kind heart-after all, she took me in.

I hear you stirring in bed and made my way up, warm coffee in hand. You'll be asking for your son and then your daughter and wife, you'll want to get out and walk to get a breather and after a sip of coffee or two, will doze off to sleep again. You're too weak to do any of that walking, turning in bed is a struggle in itself yet you try. You cannot even carry on a conversation longer than a few minutes now.

I sit down and hold your hand and hope and pray that your children will call today or even send a short video and not those cards mailed by their assistants; take time out of their busy lives and spend a day to see how the man who taught them to read and write, walk and play ball and drove them to their various sports and musical activities now need them, the man who took them out of foster care and gave them a name. Maybe if I tell them that you changed your will and made the local library and blind association the beneficiary, they'll actually come visit. Yes, I heard you and your lawyer discuss this. We have 2 days before the staff from the elderly place come and pick you up. My now lost eyesight is making it difficult for me to take care of you, I tried as long as I could, now my own son will take me in. I will visit and call often.