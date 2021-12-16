Immigrant Chronicles: Day 1

Jerry walks into the only Chinese take-out place in a 4-stoplight, single-Walmart town and orders a beef over rice bowl. He stands in a corner, away from the counter awaiting his food- tired from working his 3rd day of 12-hour shifts at the only hospital in town. He's ready to head home, shower and eat then hit the sack for another day of work- at the county jail, this time. Pulling up extra when he can, he needs the money to send back home to his family. He had 2 sisters in college, his folks were old. He had bills to pay. He was too far from home.

"Beef over rice", he heard, so he walks to the counter but was stopped by a man in a black trench coat, "you work at the hospital?".

"Yes sir, I do" he said.

"Well, you are taking jobs from the locals here. Best be on your way and go back to your country," the man said. Jerry got his food and didn't say anything. He'd learned to just keep his head down and not engage. Then he heard a loud "Hey! I'm talking to you!".

Jerry turned around, "Sir, I went to school and took the boards to be able to practice my profession and am qualified for this job. I believe the hospital administration will hire any local rather than get them from out of the country if there were any to be had. You have a nice evening!"

bonsai by Kerrworks

That was only one of the many encounters he has had. It was many years ago, but remains fresh in his mind. Some things you never forget, some memories you bury consciously or otherwise.

Disclaimer: first-hand encounter, person known to author.