Heartaches and blessings

Realization, it always come at the most unexpected of times. It is at the 13th hour of the seemingly never-ending shift of the coldest most grueling and mind-boggling encounters of the day. Almost when you're ready to give up. Funny how at some of the most trying moments of your life, just as you feel you've lost everything and the fight is gone, the unexpected happens and you're reminded of why you do what you do.

When your patience runs out and you can only muster enough decency to get thru the day and even the most mundane of tasks seem to make you literally grimace as if in pain. When you're feeling tired, beat and at the brink of surrender- ready to let loose with a blood-curdling scream... something clicks in place and suddenly, everything is alright with the world again!

That smile. The heartfelt thank you. The way he held on to your hand in utter surrender as he was wheeled into emergency surgery. The trust you saw in those eyes that all will be well again. Now you know why you do what you do, and how you do it matters to you alone. Rewards come in all forms and sizes but a favorite was seeing you carry your baby for her newborn immunization, 2 weeks after your cardiac procedure the same day your wife went into labor. The miracles of life, the gift of modern medicine, the rewards of this job. Just another day at the hospital.