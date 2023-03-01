Man doesn't give his sister her custom wedding dress because his son wasn't invited to the wedding!

After his son spent long hours on creating the perfect wedding dress for his aunt, the son doesn’t get invited to the wedding. Dad decides not to give his sister the dress at all. He tells his story here on Reddit.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story**

A man and his sister are at odds because she refused to give his sister her custom wedding dress. The man’s son, 17 years old, having taken courses in design, fashion, and sewing, was asked to make the wedding dress for his aunt. After creating at least 50 designs, the aunt decided on one and he began his work. It took the son 5 months to complete the dress.

This is where the issue comes in. The man states:

“The problem was that last week my son came to talk to me about the wedding invitation that had not arrived for him, but for other family members. I thought maybe he didn't need one, but it still felt weird. I messaged my sister raising this issue and she replied that she didn't want any underage people at her wedding because there would be alcohol. I asked if she was going to make an exception for my son, but she cut me off and said no.”

His son was brought to tears that he designed the wedding dress and wouldn’t be able to see his aunt on her big day because he was just a year shy of being considered an “adult”.

Customizing a wedding dress is no walk in the park. From sourcing unique fabrics to ensuring perfect fit and finish, making a personalized gown takes considerable skill and effort. Going through this entire process also requires quite a bit of trial and error that can add up in cost as well as extra hours needed for labor. That said, it is not cheap to get a custom wedding dress. Cost could be as high as $5000.

The man says the family is split on who is right or wrong. He states:

“Many agree with me and condemn my sister's action saying she could only make an exception, but another part says I'm unreasonable and I'm spoiling her big day.”

Whose side are you on? Is the man wrong for not giving his sister the wedding dress? Tell me what you think!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing, don't forget to follow me on NewsBreak for more!