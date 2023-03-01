New gym-goers look for ways to be more comfortable.

Whether you’re new to the gym or just need a refresher, it can be overwhelming when you walk in and don’t know where to begin. It can be especially intimidating for women who are just getting started on their fitness journey. Don’t worry, we have some tips here to get you started!

Get Familiar with the Equipment

When you first walk into the gym, take some time to have a look around so that you can get familiar with all of the equipment available. It might seem like there is a lot of intimidating machinery at first glance, but after having a closer look and maybe even asking for help from staff members or fellow gym-goers, you will start to recognize what each piece of equipment does and how it works. Once you feel comfortable with your surroundings, you can move onto creating an exercise plan that suits your needs.

Start Slow and Build Up

It’s important not to overexert yourself when first starting out in the gym. Start by easing yourself into a routine that is manageable and comfortable for your body. You can create your own workout plan by picking exercises that work different muscle groups throughout the week (upper body one day, lower body another day). Make sure that there are rest days incorporated into your routine as well so that your body has time to recover and rebuild itself. When incorporating different workouts into your routine, make sure not to rush any of them—it’s better to perform each exercise slowly and correctly than quickly but incorrectly!

Set Small Goals and Celebrate Victories

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying something new like going to the gym. To keep yourself motivated on this journey, set small goals for yourself along the way so that you will have something concrete to work towards achieving. Maybe try aiming for completing 10 pushups next week instead of 30 right away - it will give you something tangible that is within reach rather than setting an unrealistic goal which may hinder progress instead of helping it. Celebrating small victories along the way will also help keep morale high on this journey!



Starting out in the gym doesn't have to be overwhelming—with these tips in mind, anyone can feel more prepared and confident walking through those doors! Remember: start slow and build up; get familiar with all of the machines; set small goals; celebrate victories; and most importantly enjoy yourself! The key is taking it one step at a time so don't hesitate if things feel daunting at first - everyone had to start somewhere!

