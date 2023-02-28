Husband flirts with women online. Wife thinks its cheating and files for divorce, but now having second thoughts.

After 6 years of dealing with an emotionally cheating husband, woman decides she no longer wants to work on marriage and files for divorce. In turn, the husband begs her not to go and now she is conflicted on which decision she should make. Check out her story here on reddit.

The wife explains that her husband meets women online, discuss their marriages, and compliments them.

She states: “I’ve expressed several times to me this is emotional cheating and makes me feel very insecure. He said he would stop several times. So then he made a secret Snapchat after he told me he would quit talking to them.”

After deciding to file for divorce, the husband swears he will never do it again if she stays. But this is something he’s promised before.

Wife states: “I love him but I don’t want to spend my life looking over my shoulder and be with a man I can’t trust and lies to me.”

Situations like this and others are common controversial topics. What is considered to be cheating in a relationship or marriage? Is emotional cheating or physical cheating worse or created equal? Is infidelity a part of the “ups and downs” of a relationship? If a victim of infidelity decides to leave, is that considered breaking wedding vows, or did the cheater break vows first?

She’s posted to reddit asking what should she do? Is she wrong for no longer wanting to work on her marriage?

