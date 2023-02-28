JCPS Unveils Proposal for Changes to School Start Times, 83% of Schools Affected.

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story**

Louisville, KY's Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) recently unveiled a proposal that could change school start times for many of the district’s schools. The proposal, which was announced by Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, is aimed at ensuring students learning times are no longer affected by the bus driver shortage, that is causing students to be up to 2.5 hours late for school. Let’s take a closer look at what this proposal entails and how it could benefit JCPS students.

What the Proposal Entails

The proposed changes would affect high schools across the district—as well as some middle and elementary schools—and would involve pushing back start times anywhere from 15 minutes to 90 minutes. It proposes eight new school start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. and a 10:40 a.m. for early childhood center students. The start times for 19 schools would remain the same, leaving 83% of schools to change their start time. In addition, there would be new after-school activities offered, such as clubs and sports teams, so students can remain active while getting enough rest. The proposed changes are part of Dr. Pollio's larger plan to increase student achievement across the district.

See Proposed Times

Photo by Jefferson County Public Schools

The Benefits of Later Start Times

As mentioned above, another goal behind changing school start times is to ensure students get enough rest in order to perform better academically. Research has shown that teenagers need more sleep than adults and children; thus, ensuring they get adequate rest can help them focus better in class and have an overall more positive learning experience. In addition, later start times could also help reduce chronic absenteeism rates among students, as they would be less likely to miss school due to fatigue or other reasons related to lack of sleep.

What Happens Next?

The plan was initially discussed in 2019 but was stalled by the pandemic. The proposed changes were most recently discussed in a live, online information session on February 20, 2023.

More updates to come! We urge everyone who is interested in this issue to participate in upcoming public comment sessions so their voices can be heard before any final decision is made by the board regarding these proposed changes in school start times within JCPS schools.

