Get Ready for a Free Louisville Orchestra Concert this Spring!

If you’re looking for something special to do this spring, then you won’t want to miss the Louisville Orchestra’s upcoming free concert at the Big Four Bridge on April 23. It’s sure to be a night of incredible music and entertainment that will have everyone in the audience on their feet. Let’s take a look at why this is an event you won't want to miss.

Photo by Joel Schipper (WDRB)

The Music

The Louisville Orchestra is one of the most renowned symphony orchestras in the country and has been performing for over seventy-five years. They have come up with some truly amazing pieces and arrangements, from classical masterpieces to contemporary showstoppers. This free concert is sure to be no exception, as they perform some of their greatest hits and new crowd favorites.

The Location

Whether you're visiting from out-of-town or are a local resident looking for something new to explore, there's plenty to see and do at the Big Four Bridge! From mid April through mid May you can expect some truly stunning views during your visit--wildflowers will be blooming along the pathways that surround it. The best time to visit this iconic bridge is during springtime when everything is lush and green--it's truly breathtaking!

The Experience

There's something truly magical about experiencing live music in an intimate setting like this one. The combination of talented musicians, great music, and a stunning atmosphere make it an unforgettable evening that will stay with you for years after the performance has ended. Plus, it's free! So, what are you waiting for? Come out and see what all the fuss is about!

