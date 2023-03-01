Man who went to prison for creating genetically modified babies tries to return to science.

In 2018, the world was shocked when news broke that a Chinese scientist, Dr. He Jiankui, had successfully engineered two genetically modified babies. Now, two years later, he is seeking to return to the scientific world. But how did we get here? Let’s take a look at the story behind this controversial figure.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story**

The Experiment that Shocked the World

In November 2018, reports surfaced that Chinese scientist Dr. He Jiankui had used CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify the genes of two twin girls born in China. The goal of the experiment was to make them more resistant to HIV/AIDS infection – but it quickly created an international uproar.

Dr. He claimed he had acted independently and without government funding or approval. In any case, his experiment sparked a global outcry from scientists who said it was unethical and violated international guidelines for research involving humans. It also raised questions about whether such experiments should be conducted at all and if so, under what conditions and regulations should they be conducted?

The Aftermath

In 2019, a report concluded that Dr. He’s experiment constituted serious breaches of academic ethics and condemned him for “failing to respect ethical standards” in conducting human embryo editing experiments on human subjects without informed consent from those involved or independent review from an ethics committee or other regulatory body. As a result of these findings, Dr. He was sentenced to three years in prison for illegally practicing medicine – but he was released after only eight months for “good behavior” and time served prior to trial.

Nowadays, Dr. He is seeking to return to science through research into CRISPR gene editing technology - with some restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities - under close scrutiny from international experts and observers who are determined not to let another incident like his happen again anytime soon.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you enjoy my writing, don't forget to follow me on NewsBreak for more!