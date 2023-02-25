Marketing industry is booming, as marketing managers can make up to $114K on average. But what is marketing, exactly?

Marketing is a complex and ever-changing field. According to salary.com, marketing managers can make $114K on average. With so many different areas to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which marketing technique best suits your business’s needs. To make an informed decision, it is important for marketers to have a comprehensive understanding of all the different areas of marketing. Let’s take a look at five common areas of marketing and what each one entails.

**This article is based on information sources from websites cited within the story**

Content Marketing

Content marketing involves creating content that people want to consume such as blog posts, videos, podcasts or infographics. This type of marketing is focused on providing value by offering helpful and informative content rather than pushing products or services directly. Content marketing is a great way to build relationships with customers and establish yourself as an authority in your industry. It also helps increase website traffic, generate leads, and boost conversions.

Social Media Marketing

Social media has become an integral part of digital marketing in recent years. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube are used to share content with customers and engage with them in real time. Social media allows businesses to build relationships with existing customers while also reaching out to new ones. It is also an effective way to build brand awareness and increase website traffic.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO involves optimizing websites for search engines like Google so that they appear higher up in search results when users enter relevant keywords or phrases into the search engine’s query box. SEO helps drive organic website traffic by making sure that your website appears at the top of relevant search results pages. SEO can involve a variety of activities including keyword research and analysis, backlink building, content creation, technical optimization etc., all aimed at improving visibility on SERPs (search engine result pages).

Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertising

PPC advertising involves paying for ads on search engines like Google or social media platforms like Facebook so that they appear higher up in search results or newsfeeds when users enter relevant keywords or phrases into the query box or when they open their accounts on these platforms respectively. PPC campaigns are designed to help businesses reach targeted audiences quickly while driving more website traffic and generating leads cost effectively.

Each area has its own advantages but all are necessary components for any successful digital marketing campaign. Content creation offers valuable information while social media helps you engage with your customers directly; SEO increases visibility online; PPC drives targeted traffic quickly; All together these techniques provide you with what you need in order to get noticed online!

What are your thoughts? Does the marketing world interest you?

