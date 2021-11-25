3 Tips to Make New Habits Stick

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIakE_0d6emI9300
Image from Pixabay

In psychology, a habit is a routine behavior that you subconsciously repeat with less thought or no thought at all. Habits are formed over time, such that when you want to develop a new habit consciously, you have to decide, make up your mind and do something about it.

But if developing a new habit seems challenging to stick to, you can always have ways to help yourself and succeed in it. Such practices can be achieved if you are determined by following these three simple steps to sticking to your new habit.

1. Start Simple

There's no magic in transforming a new habit; with your earnest desire to change, it can be overwhelming, over-motivating, yet may end up frustrating. According to Leo Babauta, "make it so easy you can can't say no"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kx6n5_0d6emI9300
Screenshot by author

This graph clearly illustrates, if you start easy and simple, you will end up being consistent. So please don't attempt to change your life entirely in one day; instead, start small, make it simple, or do it even one hour a day. Doing such wouldn't need you much motivation but will surely bring you to your destination.

2. Be Consistent

Consistency is vital; the more consistent you are, the easier it is to stick to your habit. Consistency helps you build routine, give confidence, make you disciplined, and enable you to develop self-control. And it is good to track your progress with this habit tracker as you build consistency. All these are significant factors to be consistent that will ultimately help you stick to your new habit.

3. Be imperfect

"Perfectionism rarely begets perfection, only dissatisfaction," says Ryan Holiday. So in sticking to a new habit, never attempt to be perfect; try to do your best, expect bumps, get frustrated, and try again. By doing such, you become kinder to yourself, loving the imperfection, and surely you will get the result you wanted to achieve.

So when you want to develop and stick to a new habit, be consistent, love your flaws and imperfection, and start small and simple. Then, it will surely bring you to the next level of your habit formation.

