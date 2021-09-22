5 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Photo by puspa chaulagai from Pexels

Despite the fact that Colorado's population is growing, many portions of the state remain wild. When a wild animal feels threatened, it may lash out, but most animals encountered in the woods will try to avoid you rather than cause problems. Here's a list of animals to keep an eye out for in Colorado, as well as why they've made the list of the state's most dangerous animals.

1. Mountain Lions

Rarely do people come into contact with mountain lions, and the risk of being attacked is quite low. There would be attacks every single day if lions had an inherent desire to hunt people. Rather, they keep a safe distance from us. In recent years, mountain lions have hit the headlines in Colorado, and they are one of the state's most dangerous animals. However, mountain lions aren't afraid of humans and won't attack them until provoked.

2. Coyotes

Coyotes have been known to attack humans and pets, posing a threat to people, particularly children. However, the dangers are low, and it is believed that the majority of assault instances may be reduced or avoided by changing human behavior. If you are approached by one or more coyotes, you should try to scare them away by being as large and loud as possible. Throwing small stones or sticks at them may also work if they refuse to react to any noise.

3. Black Bear

While Colorado black bears are not naturally violent, wildlife authorities warn that individuals traveling into the bear country should know what to do if they come across one. Fortunately, the majority of bear encounters do not result in any injury. Following a few simple rules can help to reduce the risk of harm. Your ability to calm the bear may decide your safety.

4. Rattlesnake

The natural environments of Colorado are home to three varieties of venomous snakes. All three species of snakes are known by their scientific names: the prairie rattler, the massasauga rattler, and the midget faded rattler. In Colorado, rattlesnakes are known as "Diamondbacks." Because of these rattlesnakes, campers, hikers, and nature enthusiasts should bring an anti-venom kit with them on their trips.

5. Elk

Elk are a ferocious species. Females are more aggressive in the spring, while males are more aggressive in the fall, but both are dangerous all year. The unpredictable elk can make aggressive advances when you least expect it, even if they don't appear to be threatening at first. Males are known to attack more during mating season, while females are known to be protective of their offspring. Keep your distance and use binoculars to get a closer look to avoid getting charged by an elk!

