5 Worst Places To Live In South Dakota

South Dakota is a beautiful place with breathtaking landscapes and monuments. However, some towns in this beautiful state are not suitable or safe to live in. Their economy is failing, leading to joblessness. We all know what happens when people are idle. They tend to go into crime so that they can afford to live.

Watertown City, Codington County

If discriminatory practices make you mad, then you should stay away from this town. It has a population of 27,961. These are its crime statistics per 100,000 people as of 2021. Violent crimes assault 193.4, murder 4.5, rape 90, and robbery 13.5. Property crimes, burglary 260.9, theft 1,313.4, and motor vehicle theft 76.5.

Women in this city are discriminate especially in the workforce. 39.8 percent of women population are in management positions earnings as so much little, compared to men. 16.5 percent of single women live below the poverty line, and 5.6% of these are uninsured.

Rapid Valley, Pennington County

It has a population of 80,169. According to NeighborhoodScout, it is safer than 8% of United States cities. The crime statistics per 100,000 people as of 2021 are as follows, violent crimes assault 540, while property crimes, 2,454. The crime rate per 1,000 residents for violent crime is 6.97, and property crimes are 31.66.

The poverty rate is at 16.21%, while 12.6 percent of single women live below the poverty line, and 8.5% are uninsured. The management in the workforce is made up of just 24.5 % women.

Tea, Lincoln County

It has a population of 6,847. According to NeighborhoodScout, it is safer than 35% of United States cities. The crime statistics per 100,000 people as of 2021 are as follows, violent crimes assault 8, while property crimes,96. The crime rate per 1,000 residents for violent crime is 1.33, and property crimes are 15.92.

Tea is even worse than Rapid Valley for single women. Although the poverty rate is lower at 4.4 percent, the uninsured statistics show that 6.2 percent of single women do not have health coverage. What’s worse is that they earn a lot less. Single women earn just $0.62 for every dollar that a man earns. On top of that, the management workforce is populated by just 22.6 percent of females.

Sturgis, Meade County

Sturgis has a population of 28,588. If you are a single woman, you are better off staying away from this city too. Single women earn just $0.51 for every dollar that a man earns. On top of that, the management workforce is populated by just 43% of the females, and the poverty level for single women is at 13.2 %, while 15.5 % have no medical insurance.

Vermillion, Clay County

It has a population of 11,254. These are its crime statistics per 100,000 people as of 2021. Violent crimes, assault 147.7, murder 0, rape 46.2, and robbery 0. Property crimes, burglary 120, theft 1,726.2, and motor vehicle theft 83.1.

If you thought that this city does not discriminate against women, you thought wrong. In the workforce,36% of the women population are in management positions, earning just $0.68 for every dollar a man earns. 32.8 % of single women live below the poverty line, and 7.9% of these are uninsured.

Conclusion

Remember, just because these places are in our five worst places does not mean that this is how everybody feels like. For some, one of these places may be one of the best places to live in.

