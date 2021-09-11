5 Worst Places To Live In Texas

Guillaume Flandre / Unsplash

There are amazing facts about Texas like it is a large state that if it were a country, it would be the 39th biggest country in the world. It is even bigger than any European country. It also has the second-highest population in the United States. However, it experiences 139 tornadoes on average a year.

Some cities are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.

Jacksonville City, Jacksonville County

It has a population of 14,550, and it is the most dangerous city in Texas at number 24. The unemployment rate is at 5.8%, and the median household income is $31,000. It has a high crime rate.

According to Neighbourhood Scouts, it is safer than 8% of cities in the United States. The crime statistics in this city are 5,916 violent crimes and 30,398 property crimes. The crime rate per 1000 residents is 6.49 for violent crimes and 33.35 for property crimes.

Port Arthur City, Jefferson county

It has a population of 54,022, and it is one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. The unemployment rate is at 11.3%, with 344 violent crimes and 1203 property crimes. The crime rate per 1000 residents is 6.34 for violent crimes and 22.16 for property crimes.

Donna City, Hidalgo County

It has a population of 15,924, and it is the most dangerous city in Texas at number 19. The unemployment and crime rates are high, and the median household income is $25,360. It has a high crime rate with 139 violent crimes and 787 property crimes. The crime rate per 1000 residents is 8.51 for violent crimes and 48.17 for property crimes.

Tomball City, Harris County

It has a population of 10,732, and it is one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. The unemployment and crime rates are high, with 30 violent crimes and 313 property crimes. The crime rate per 1000 residents is 2.55 for violent crimes and 26.57 for property crimes.

Mercedes City, Hidalgo County

It has a population of 15,803, and it is one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. The unemployment rate is at 8.6%, and the median household income is $25,490. It has a high crime rate with 67 violent crimes and 667 property crimes. The crime rate per 1000 residents is 4.04 for violent crimes and 40.17 for property crimes.

Conclusion

Remember, just because these places are in our five worst places does not mean that this is how everybody feels like. For some, one of these places may be one of the best places to live in.

Links

https://usaestaonline.com/most-dangerous-cities-in-texas

https://www.homesnacks.com/worst-places-to-live-in-texas/

https://moneyinc.com/worst-places-to-live-in-texas/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.