5 Worst Places To Live In Utah

Utah has mind-blowing mountains and canyons, but it also has parts that are not good to live in. Some cities in Utah are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.

South Salt Lake

It has a population of 25,017, and it is the most dangerous city in Utah at number four, with high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 5.5%, median home value is $226,000, and median household income is $47,813.

South Salt Lake has high crime rates. In 2021 alone, two murders were reported, 1 in 122 chance of being raped or a victim of a violent crime and 1 in 13.4 chance of property crime victim. The education quality is also wanting.

Roosevelt

Founded in 1906, Roosevelt has a population of 7,041, and it is the most dangerous city in Utah at number two, with high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 8.7%, the median home value is $199,600, and the median household income is $63,479. The economy here is never stable. It may perform well at one time when the oil reserves are booming, and the next, it is plummeting when the oil reserves are busted.

Tooele

Tooele is about 40 minutes outside of Salt Lake City and has a population of 34,535, and it is the most dangerous city in Utah at number three, with high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 6.0%, the median home value is $195,300, and the median household income is $63,851. It has an okay economy, but the commute and high crime rates make it not nice to live in.

Moab

Moab is known for its breathtaking mountain views and the Colorado River.

It has a population of 5,268, and it is one of the most dangerous cities in Utah, with high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 9.3%, a poverty rate of 13.8%, the median home value is $237,700, and the median household income is $51,168. All these contribute to high crime rates and a not so well-performing economy.

Grantsville

Grantsville has a population of 11,021, and it is one of the most dangerous cities in Utah, with high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 5.4%, the median home value is $254,700, and the median household income is $72,378. The economy here is alright, but the commute and diversity make it not livable. It also lacks some essential amenities.

Conclusion

Remember, just because these places are in our five worst places does not mean that this is how everybody feels like. For some, one of these places may be one of the best places to live in.

