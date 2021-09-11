5 Worst Places To Live In Vermont

Darke Lv / Unsplash

Vermont is the second smallest state population-wise after Wyoming. Some cities here are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.

Newport

Newport has a population of 4,305, and it is the most dangerous city in Vermont at number nine, with high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 5.8%, the median home value is $117,700, and the median household income is $32,000. The chance of a resident becoming a victim of a violent crime like robbery is 1 in 20.

Springfield

Springfield is one of the oldest towns, with the oldest schoolhouse dating as back as 1790. However, the education here has not improved at all. It has a population of 3,793, and it is one of the worst cities to live in Vermont. It has high crime rates. The unemployment rate is 5.7%, with a median home value of $133,900, and the poverty level at almost 20%.

St. Johnsbury

With 5,865 residents, St. Johnsbury, although it resembles a rural setting, is among Vermont’s worst cities to live in. The unemployment rate is 4.5%, and the median household income is $37,889. It has low pasting jobs and high unemployment rates, which are two contributing factors to a high crime.

Morrisville

Although Morrisville has amazing outdoor places you can enjoy nature at, like Mount Mansfield State Forest, it is also among the worst places you can live in Vermont.

It has a population of 2,216, the unemployment rate is 7.2%, the median home value is $179,700, and the median household income is $52,500. It has a slow economy, scarce amenities, and high crime rates.

Brattleboro

Brattleboro has a population of 6,507, and it is among the worst places you can live in Vermont. The unemployment rate is 5.8%, the median home value is $203,300, and the median household income is $34,739.

It has a high cost of living, 10% above the national average. The wage rate is low, expenses are high, while 1 in 4 residents lives below the poverty line.

Conclusion

The above data shows that a high cost of living, unavailability of jobs, scarce amenities, and low-quality education will lead to a higher rate of crimes.

Remember, just because these places are in our five worst places does not mean that this is how everybody feels like. For some, one of these places may be one of the best places to live in.

Sources:

https://original.newsbreak.com/@just-go-561158/2342926505513-5-worst-places-to-live-in-vermont

https://moneyinc.com/worst-places-live-vermont/

https://www.roadsnacks.net/these-are-the-10-worst-places-to-live-in-vermont/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.