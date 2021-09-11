5 Worst Places To Live In Washington

Tom W / Unsplash

Named after a president, with more glaciers than most other states and home to Billionaire Bill Gates, Washington has so many amazing things going on. However, it also has some unpleasant places to live in according to FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sperling’s Best Places, and the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, adjusted median income, education, and high crime.

Shelton

Shelton has a population of 9,832 and is among the worst cities in this state to live in. The unemployment rate is 10.6%, and the median home value is $150,400. It has a 22nd worst crime index and 14th worst unemployment rate. Although residents here earn more, the crime rates are on the higher side.

Hoquiam

Hoquiam has a population of 8,434 and is among the worst cities in this state to live in. The unemployment rate is the fourth-worst at 13.2%, and the median home value is the second-worst at $96,600. The median home income is $37,628. It is one of the poorest towns, where 14.6% of the residents live below the poverty line. That is over 1231 residents!

Kelso

Kelso has a population of 11,871 and is among the worst cities in this state to live in. The unemployment rate is 14.7%, and the median home value is $120,700. Other than having a wonderful commute time, it is the worst place to live in Cowlitz County. This leads to high crime rates and dreadful living conditions.

Centralia

In 1919, Centralia had a massacre, The Centralia Tragedy, where six people were killed and four were wounded. This is not the only bad thing that has happened here. There are high unemployment and crime rates, but a fast commute system.

It has a population of 16,729 and is among the worst cities in this state to live in. The unemployment rate is 9.5%, and the median home value is $148,900.

Quincy

Quincy has a population of 7,248 and is among the worst cities in this state to live in. The unemployment rate is 12.8%, and the median home value is $133,500. It has the 46th worst crime index in Washington. The median home income is $51,508. The economy here is also failing while it lacks some amenities. These are some of the contributing factors to high crime rates.

Conclusion

Remember, just because these places are in our five worst places does not mean that this is how everybody feels like. For some, one of these places may be one of the best places to live in.

