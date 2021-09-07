5 Most Dangerous Cities of New York

Luca Bravo / Unsplash

You may not know this, but New York is the best state in all of America. It has many great things about it that make it stand out above all other states. For example, did you know that New York City is one of the busiest cities in the world? That's right!

However, like all fantastic things or places, there is always the dangerous side. These are the five most dangerous cities in Newyork.

Buffalo City, Erie County

Maybe because Buffalo City is New York’s second-biggest city, makes it ranks at number one in the most dangerous city in the New York list.

It is the second most dangerous city with violent crimes. There is a 1 in 100 chance of becoming a victim of any violent crime like homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, murder, assault, harassment, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and negligence.

With over 255,000 people, it ranks at number four in property crimes like burglary.

Niagara Falls City, Niagara County

Niagara Falls city ranked at number two last year in the most dangerous cities in New York. They may attribute these rates to the fact that most people visit this city when they visit Niagara Falls. With over 47900 people, these numbers are constantly changing since the number of tourists continuously varies.

It reported these crimes per 100,000 people, violent crimes 899, at number 3on the most dangerous list, and property crimes 3858 at number 6.

Binghamton City, Broome County

Binghamton City has a high, increasing crime rate in New York, making it very dangerous to rank at number three. With over 44,475 people, it reported crimes per 100,000 people, violent crimes 798, at number 5 on the most dangerous list, and property crimes 4,287 at number 4.

Rochester City, Monroe County

It is New York’s 3rd biggest city with over 205,000 people and number nine as the most dangerous city to experience a violent crime. That is 1 in over 100 chances of getting murdered, sexually assaulted, kidnapped, assaulted, harassed, or robbed. On average, they commit four violent crimes.

Rochester City has New York’s third-highest murder rate, and in 100,000 people, they reported 748 violent crimes and 3470 property crimes. On overall crime rate, they ranked it number five last year.

Watertown City, Jefferson County

Watertown City is the fifth most dangerous city in New York state. In 2019, there was no murder case reported; however, the rape cases were so high.

Watertown City has New York’s second-highest rape cases. In 100,000 people, they reported 3533 property crimes and 613 violent crimes like homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, murder, assault, harassment, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and negligence. On the overall crime rate, they ranked it number six.

