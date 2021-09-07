5 Most Dangerous Cities of New York

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVeA1_0bojxPfD00
Luca Bravo / Unsplash

You may not know this, but New York is the best state in all of America. It has many great things about it that make it stand out above all other states. For example, did you know that New York City is one of the busiest cities in the world? That's right!

However, like all fantastic things or places, there is always the dangerous side. These are the five most dangerous cities in Newyork.

Buffalo City, Erie County

Maybe because Buffalo City is New York’s second-biggest city, makes it ranks at number one in the most dangerous city in the New York list.

It is the second most dangerous city with violent crimes. There is a 1 in 100 chance of becoming a victim of any violent crime like homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, murder, assault, harassment, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and negligence.

With over 255,000 people, it ranks at number four in property crimes like burglary.

Niagara Falls City, Niagara County

Niagara Falls city ranked at number two last year in the most dangerous cities in New York. They may attribute these rates to the fact that most people visit this city when they visit Niagara Falls. With over 47900 people, these numbers are constantly changing since the number of tourists continuously varies.

It reported these crimes per 100,000 people, violent crimes 899, at number 3on the most dangerous list, and property crimes 3858 at number 6.

Binghamton City, Broome County

Binghamton City has a high, increasing crime rate in New York, making it very dangerous to rank at number three. With over 44,475 people, it reported crimes per 100,000 people, violent crimes 798, at number 5 on the most dangerous list, and property crimes 4,287 at number 4.

Rochester City, Monroe County

It is New York’s 3rd biggest city with over 205,000 people and number nine as the most dangerous city to experience a violent crime. That is 1 in over 100 chances of getting murdered, sexually assaulted, kidnapped, assaulted, harassed, or robbed. On average, they commit four violent crimes.

Rochester City has New York’s third-highest murder rate, and in 100,000 people, they reported 748 violent crimes and 3470 property crimes. On overall crime rate, they ranked it number five last year.

Watertown City, Jefferson County

Watertown City is the fifth most dangerous city in New York state. In 2019, there was no murder case reported; however, the rape cases were so high.

Watertown City has New York’s second-highest rape cases. In 100,000 people, they reported 3533 property crimes and 613 violent crimes like homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, murder, assault, harassment, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and negligence. On the overall crime rate, they ranked it number six.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Bringing you news, views, and reviews about our great country America. Want to feature your business on my page? Email me: blueriley75@gmail.com

Denver, CO
3988 followers

More from Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In South Carolina

Some towns in South Carolina may be safe to live in, but these five are not. There is the economy, healthcare, and education are also not that great. A lot of science and data were used to come up with these statistics, according to Roadsnacks.

Read full story
29 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Worst Places To Live In Pennsylvania

Some towns in Pennsylvania may be safe to live in, but these five are not. There is an economy, healthcare, and education are also not that great. A lot of science and data was used to come up with these statistics, according to Roadsnacks.

Read full story
40 comments
Utah State

5 Worst Places To Live In Utah

Utah has mind-blowing mountains and canyons, but it also has parts that are not good to live in. Some cities in Utah are not suitable to live in from data gathered from the FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s Best Places, the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, crime adjusted median income, education, etc.

Read full story
12 comments
Washington State

5 Worst Places To Live In Washington

Named after a president, with more glaciers than most other states and home to Billionaire Bill Gates, Washington has so many amazing things going on. However, it also has some unpleasant places to live in according to FBI crime data, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sperling’s Best Places, and the government census, and comparing the higher unemployment rates, adjusted median income, education, and high crime.

Read full story
Tennessee State

5 Worst Places To Live In Tennessee

The state of Tennessee is not that safe. The East South-Central region has the highest number of violent crimes and second-highest property crime rate. There are 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people reported on violent crime, 62% higher than the national rate of 3.7.

Read full story
14 comments

5 Worst Places To Live In North Dakota

There are places in North Dakota that are okay to live in. Most of these cities listed here have been ranked by Roadsnacks using data and science. They factored in crime rates, poverty levels, median income rates, unemployment, quality of education, and healthcare.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Ohio

Ohio is a big state with many cities. Some are more dangerous than others, but regardless of where you live in Ohio, it's essential to be aware of your surroundings and the dangers that might lie ahead. The following list will provide information about the five most dangerous cities in Ohio so that you can stay safe no matter what city you call home!

Read full story
17 comments

5 Worst Places To Live In New Mexico

Where are the worst places to live in New Mexico? It is a question that many people ask themselves when considering moving or traveling to new parts of the country. Some people want to be close enough for work, while others just want a change of scenery and some land for their family.

Read full story
26 comments
Ohio State

5 Worst Places To Live In Ohio

In Ohio, Canton is the most dangerous place to live. However, there are still some lovely safe places in Canton. Next on the list for worst places is Moraine, Cleveland, Whitehall, and Chillicothe in no order at all. Remember, a lot of data and science is used to come up with these rankings and information. Data availed here is according to Roadsnacks and 2019 FBI data.

Read full story
6 comments
Henderson, CO

5 Most Dangerous Cities of North Carolina

North Carolina is a beautiful state with lots of exciting places. Unfortunately, some parts are more dangerous than others, and it’s essential to know the risks before going on a vacation or moving here. Here is a list of the five most dangerous cities in North Carolina.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Three 100-year-old Columbus Restaurants Worth Visiting

There is something about an old restaurant. Maybe it is the ambiance, architecture, or decor, but every time I visit an old restaurant, it makes me feel connected to our history.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy